Pasquotank County commissioners voted earlier this week to allow the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office to purchase nine new handguns.
The Sheriff’s Office plans to buy eight Glock 19 handguns and one Glock 43X handgun at a cost of almost $4,000.
The department intends to purchase the weapons by selling five surplus handguns and one surplus Ruger carbine, using proceeds from a previous sale of surplus shotguns and money from its confiscated funds account.
As part of its vote approving the purchase, commissioners also agreed to give current deputies a chance to purchase the five handguns and the carbine at market value, which is $1,755 for the six weapons.
If any of the weapons are not purchase by deputies at their fair market value, they will be sold through a firearms dealer.
Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said all the Glock 19s the department currently have been issued.
“While the office has not yet committed to the purchase of any new firearms, I wanted to be a step ahead and surplus these firearms now and have the money or firearms to trade when the office is ready to make its next firearms purchase,” Wallio said.
Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg told commissioners that the Glock 26 is “very small” and that the Glock 19 has a longer barrel and is more accurate.
“It (Glock 19) shoots better for our female deputies,” Fogg said.
The Sheriff’s Office last month completed the installation of some of the equipment and software for deputy-worn body cameras. Some deputies have already been issued the cameras and undergone training classes for the new equipment. The remaining deputies will receive the cameras and training next week.
The department has also installed wireless access points outside of the Sheriff’s Office that will allow video from deputy patrol car video systems to automatically download from patrol vehicles when they arrive back at the Sheriff’s Office.
The department currently has three patrol vehicles capable of downloading video via Wi-Fi and will have six patrol vehicles cars equipped by the end of the year.
The system will also be installed in new patrol cars as they are purchased by the county.