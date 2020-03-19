A Pasquotank County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the region's health department has confirmed.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. had received notification of the region's first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.
ARHS said the resident is at home in isolation. The agency did not identify the resident.
Meanwhile, the Edenton-Chowan Schools has announced that the spouse of a school employee who works at D.F. Walker Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
It was not immediately clear if the spouse of the school employee and the positive case identified in Pasquotank were the same person. But the cases are believed to the be the same since both counties are covered by ARHS and the agency announced only one case of COVID-19.
The Edenton-Chowan Schools described the teacher and their spouse as a couple who "live outside of Chowan County." The district said employment laws prohibited it from identifying the employee.
The district said the employee had not been in the Walker building since Monday. However, upon learning Thursday afternoon about the spouse testing positive for coronavirus, the district said it had shut down the campuses of both D.F. Walker and White Oak Elementary schools.
The district also said it was following ARHS' and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's instructions to disinfect all buildings based on CDC guidelines. It also said that out of an abundance of caution, all school campuses in the district will be closed on Friday and Monday for all employees and staff members. In addition, the schools' meal service will be suspended until Tuesday.
"We will continue to notify the public, work with the Health Department, and take responsive measures as appropriate," the school district said.
ARHS' press release asked citizens to continue to be vigilant practicing preventive and safety measures to help prevent spread of the virus.
Those precautions include:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Staying home when you are sick.
• Covering your cough or sneezing with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular householdcleaning spray or wipe.
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty
• Practicing social distancing by avoiding handshakes, hugs and other close contact.