Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported May 14 in the 100 block of Parkers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
An animal bite was reported May 16 in the 800 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.
Animal bite was reported May 16 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.
Felony larceny ($1,000 cash) and identity theft were reported May 16 in the 1300 block of Blindman Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
An overdose was reported May 16 in the 200 block of South Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Vehicle fire (1998 Chevy Sebring LX) was reported May 16 in the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Overdose was reported May 16 in the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Simple affray and injury to real property were reported May 16 in the 100 block of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Gregorian.
Death investigation was reported May 16 in the 200 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Camden Sheriff
Civil matter was reported May 11 in the 100 block of Cape Fear Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Breaking & entering and felony larceny after B&E were reported May 11 in the 400 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Welfare check was reported May 11 in the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Death investigation was reported May 12 in the 1700 block of Morgans Corner Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported May 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Injury to real property was reported May 13 in the 200 block of Smith Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Driving under the influence was reported May 15 in the 700 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Interfering with emergency communications was reported May 15 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance was reported May 16 in the 100 block of Upton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Boating incident was reported May 18 in the 200 block of Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Call for service was reported May 18 in the 100 block of Park Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Call for service was reported May 19 in the 100 block of Baybreeze Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Found property was reported May 19 in the 700 block of Main Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Animal control was reported May 20 in the 100 block of Lamb’s Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Lost license plate was reported May 20 in the 200 block of Perkins Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Simple assault was reported May 21 in the 100 block of Caboose Court, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Motor vehicle wreck involving two vehicles with total value of $20,000 was reported May 21 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Suicide attempt was reported May 22 in the 100 block of Caboose Court, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession of marijuana was reported May 23 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Elizabeth City Police
Property damage was reported May 9 in the 800 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Colon.
Larceny of two smartphones with combined value of more than $2200 was reported May 9 in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Damage to property (ECPD patrol car valued at $20,000) was reported May 10 in the 100 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of more than $4,000 in goods (including two .22 caliber handguns valued at $500 each) were reported May 11 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Theft of motor vehicle parts (license plate) was reported May 11 in the 1400 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of more than $4,000 in items, including a fully automatic KRISS Vector .45 caliber ACP, valued at $1,500, were reported May 11 in the 100 block of Farm Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of medication was reported May 11 in the 1700 block of Aydlett Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 11 in the 300 block of E. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.