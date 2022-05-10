Pasquotank sheriff investigates larceny of pallets From staff reports Julian Eure Author email May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pasquotank SheriffLarceny, victim’s $500 stolen from wallet, was reported April 14 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.Larceny, 300 pallets stolen, was reported April 14 in the 1400 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.Motor vehicle stolen and scrapped, a 2007 Dodge Caliber valued at $5,000, was reported April 16 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.Larceny and motor vehicle theft, a 2009 GMC Sierra reported stolen, was reported April 15 in the 400 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.Destruction of property was reported April 15 in the 1300 block of Upriver Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.Deputies investigated a death April 16 in the 100 block of Danielle Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.A weapons law violation was reported April 16 in the 900 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.Simple assault was reported April 16 in the 200 block of Roscoe Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.A structure fire in a garage resulting in loss of the garage was reported April 18 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.Abandoned vehicle on someone else’s property was reported April 20 in the 500 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories (a truck tire) was reported April 20 in the 200 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.A vehicle fire was reported April 22 in the 1100 block of Folley Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.A fugitive warrant for failure to appear in court in Virginia was served April 21 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.Burglary and breaking and entering, shed door was broken, was reported April 21 in the 900 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.Impoundment of potentially dangerous dog was reported April 21 in the 300 block of Kimberly Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.Recovery of property, a safe recovered from water, was reported April 24 in the 1700 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Officer Motor Vehicle Crime Police Law Criminal Law Road Danielle Drive Sheriff Pallet Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEtheridge to face death penalty for Dec. 2 triple-murderAdkins pleads guilty to disclosure of private image, receives suspended sentence, probationIntroducing APAC: USCG celebrates new aviation commandSawyer leaving ECPPS for marketing-communications role at COACamden officials eyeing new $1.75M site for high schoolMan charged in EC shootings, faces 20 countsEC woman dies in weekend traffic accident'October surprise' comes early in GOP 1st District primaryBudget eyes water rate hike, boost to teacher stipendsSite work at 1st school site likely $1.5M over budget Images