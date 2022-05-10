Pasquotank Sheriff

Larceny, victim’s $500 stolen from wallet, was reported April 14 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.

Larceny, 300 pallets stolen, was reported April 14 in the 1400 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.

Motor vehicle stolen and scrapped, a 2007 Dodge Caliber valued at $5,000, was reported April 16 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Larceny and motor vehicle theft, a 2009 GMC Sierra reported stolen, was reported April 15 in the 400 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.

Destruction of property was reported April 15 in the 1300 block of Upriver Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.

Deputies investigated a death April 16 in the 100 block of Danielle Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.

A weapons law violation was reported April 16 in the 900 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.

Simple assault was reported April 16 in the 200 block of Roscoe Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.

A structure fire in a garage resulting in loss of the garage was reported April 18 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Abandoned vehicle on someone else’s property was reported April 20 in the 500 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories (a truck tire) was reported April 20 in the 200 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.

A vehicle fire was reported April 22 in the 1100 block of Folley Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

A fugitive warrant for failure to appear in court in Virginia was served April 21 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.

Burglary and breaking and entering, shed door was broken, was reported April 21 in the 900 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.

Impoundment of potentially dangerous dog was reported April 21 in the 300 block of Kimberly Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.

Recovery of property, a safe recovered from water, was reported April 24 in the 1700 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.