Pasquotank Sheriff
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was reported Nov. 30 in the 100 block of Clay Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Soria.
Misdemeanor larceny, suspect took victim’s food, was reported Dec. 2 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Impersonation, someone stealing a person’s identity in cyberspace, was reported Dec. 5 in the 200 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Someone attempting to receive a fraudulent drug prescription was reported Dec. 5 in the 600 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
Simple assault, misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property, damage to a Christmas tree top and Christmas ornaments, was reported Dec. 6 in the 400 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported Dec. 7 in the 1600 block of Lark St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Failure to work after being paid was reported Dec. 7 in the 600 block of Alton St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Deputies investigated a death Dec. 8 in the 100 block of Dockside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Felony speeding to elude law enforcement, subject refused to stop after driving at dangerous speeds, was reported Dec. 9 in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Animal cruelty was reported Dec. 12 in the 1600 block of Caddy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.
Assault on a female was reported Dec. 12 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
A person reported losing a prosthetic limb Dec. 12 in the 1300 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Larceny was reported Dec. 12 in the 500 block of Stafford Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Convicted sexual offender failing to notify law enforcement of a change of address was reported Dec. 13 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Carter.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported Dec. 13 in the 1300 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Deputies investigated a death Dec. 14 in the 100 block of Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Theft of package containing pajamas stolen from a porch was reported Dec. 14 in the 600 block of Prince William Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Illegal drugs were found Dec. 14 at a gas station in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Credit card theft was reported Dec. 14 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Dec. 15 in the 1300 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 15 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City.
Structure fire, appliance made wall outlet start smoking and charring slightly, was reported Dec. 15 in the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Deputies investigated Dec. 16 after suspect didn’t turn over weapons after being served with a domestic violence protective order. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Communicating threats, someone made threat to shoot up Elizabeth City Middle School, was reported Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.O. Boone.