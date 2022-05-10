Pasquotank Sheriff
Santoria Neshwan Perry, 39, of the 100 block of Cameron Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons April 20 for violating the school attendance law.
Maurice Jerome Bowser, 33, of the 100 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 21 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal contempt of court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond and on a 30-day order for criminal contempt of court.
Johnathan Brent Foskey, 38, of the 1400 block of Cooke St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 24 and served a true bill of indictment for malicious conduct by a prisoner. He was retained at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Andrew Shawn Dedmon, 35, of the 1100 block of 73rd St., Newport News, Virginia, was arrested April 21 and served a fugitive warrant. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Donte Iquan Evans, 25, of the 500 block of Shepard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested on an order for arrest for one felony count of possession of controlled substance on prison or jail property. He was re-confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Tremar Savalis Measmer, 18, of the 430 block of Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 23 and charged with one felony count of riot and one misdemeanor count of true bill of indictment. He was re-confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jahemian Tyke Raynor, 19, of the 1110 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 23 on orders for arrest for one felony count of riot and one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Glenn Eric Nealy Jr., 23, of the 120 block of King Arthur Drive, Whiteville, was arrested April 24 and cited for one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Chelsea Elaine Turner, 31, of the 400 block of Pearl Street, was arrested April 24 on an order for arrest and charged with one felony count of habitual felon. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Wendy Nicole Vaughan, 39, of the 1840 block of Ocean Highway, Hertford, was arrested April 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to return rental property. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Thomas Jefferson Davis, 43, of the 1410 block of Nixonton Road, was arrested April 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to comply with child support. He was released after posting a $200 cash bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Sean Kerry Tooker, 38, of the 520 block of Leeward Avenue, Beachwood, New Jersey, was arrested April 14 on a true bill of indictment for one felony count each of statutory sex offense with child age 15 or younger and indecent liberties with a child. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Richard Vernon Taylor, 67, of the 230 block of Tice Road, Moyock, was arrested April 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of each of driving while impaired and open container in passenger area of a motor vehicle. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Adam Kent Ansell, 42, of the 130 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested April 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael Earl Joyner, 34, of the 510 block of Lee Street, Windsor, was arrested on a warrants for arrest (Bertie County) for one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery and communicating threats. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.