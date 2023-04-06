Pasquotank Sheriff
Aaron David Hughes, 35, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 20 and charged with three counts of unlawfully reconnecting a utility. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Nolan Peterson Jr., 47, of the 100 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Natasha Shaquita Heckstall, 42, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 77, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of displaying a canceled/suspended certification/tag and driving without liability insurance. A $250 secured bond was set.
N’Shiya Karess James, 23, of the 800 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for reckless driving to endanger, speeding and driving without an operator’s license. A $500 secured bond was set.
Jacob Daniel Ochoa, 31, of the 400 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for failure to pay child support and failure to return rental property. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Ronnie Lee Overton, 60, of the 1900 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $450 cash bond was set.
Dawn Michele Scott, 53, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drugs paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash bond.
Tyquail Zaire Riddick, 22, of the 800 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for assault on a female. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Keith Domnic Harding, 29, of the 2500 block of S. Roxboro St., Durham, was arrested March 30 and charged with malicious conduct by prisoner. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Aaron Marshall Collier, 20, of the 200 block of Dakota Trail, Edenton, was arrested March 31 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $800 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
William Henry Bridges, 34, of the 100 block of Beech Circle, Moyock, was arrested March 6 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Lyons Dean, 50, of the 1000 block of Carotank Drive, Corolla, was arrested March 7 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. A $700 cash bond was set. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jason Daniel Wilson, 36, of the 400 block of Guinea Road, Moyock, was arrested March 8 and charged with simple possession of schedule III of a controlled substance and three counts, two of them felonies, failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $111,000 secured bond.
William Graham Pinkstone, 28, of the 100 block of Doris Lane, Point Harbor, was served a criminal summons March 7 from Dare County for a charge of violating a valid protective order. He was also arrested March 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Brandon Burton Boggess, 26, of the 800 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 9 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol, driving while impaired and transporting an open container of spiritous liquor. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Devonte Maurice Wilson, 30, of the 500 block of Hill St., Ahoskie, was arrested March 10 and charged with a probation violation in another county and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $51,000 secured bond.
Mark Lafayette Fletcher, 61, of the 500 block of Grandy Road, Grandy, was arrested March 11 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation and interfering with emergency communication. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Joseph Aaron Konrady, 35, of the 3200 block of Cedarville Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
John Charles Elliott, 48, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined in lieu of a $250 cash bond.
Season Nicole Tolson, 44, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a misdemeanor. A $250 cash bond was set.