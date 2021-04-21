Pasquotank Sheriff
A drug overdose was reported April 8 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Driving while impaired, traveling wrong way on dual highway and insurance stop was reported April 11 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, financial transaction card fraud, was reported April 10 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Assault on a female was reported April 11 in the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
A call for service, caller heard suspicious sounds like gunshots, was reported April 13 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Deputies investigated the death of someone who died April 13 from natural causes in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
Larceny of a bicycle was reported April 13 in the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Recovery of property, a $8,500 tow dolly, was reported April 15 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported April 15 in the 200 block of Barnhill Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Obtaining property, $2,000 in cash, by false pretenses was reported April 15 in the 200 block of Poplar Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Elizabeth City Police
Damage to personal property (victim’s vehicle suffered minor damage from debris because of wreck that occurred) was reported April 16 in the 990 block of N. Road Street/Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Gunshots fired was reported April 17 in the 800 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Larceny (from discount store by taking merchandise without paying for it), drug equipment violations and trespass of real property were reported April 17 in the 1870 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Felony possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana (resulting in $1,459 in cash seized by police) was reported April 18 in the 900 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of 2 diamond rings (valued at $3,000 each) was reported April 19 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Communicating threats was reported April 19 in the 310 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 19 in the 200 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Camden Sheriff
Destruction/damage to property was reported April 15 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.L. Blount.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported April 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Country Club Road. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.