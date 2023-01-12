Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported Dec. 22 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City.
Forgery and counterfeiting of instruments, $16,500 in business checks, was reported Dec. 22 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Simple assault, victim was hit in face by closed fist, was reported Dec. 23 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Injury to personal property, suspect threw brick through victim’s vehicle windshield, was reported Dec. 25 in the 200 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to a vehicle was reported Dec. 25 in the 600 block of Egan Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Destruction/vandalism of property, someone cut the lock off a shed at a farm facility, was reported Dec. 27 in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Destruction/vandalism of property, someone throwing rocks at windows, was reported Dec. 27 in the 200 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Counterfeiting/forgery, someone cashed a $6,000 forged check from victim’s checking account, was reported Dec. 29 in the 500 block of Pointe Vista Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Destruction/vandalism of property, someone punctured victim’s tire with unknown object, was reported Dec. 29 in the 200 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Contraband, 11 Nokia cellphones valued at $1,000, was recovered from Pasquotank Correctional Institution property Dec. 30. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Assault, two people assaulted each other during an argument, was reported Jan. 1 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.
Deputies assisted on an EMS call Jan. 1 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City.
A suicide attempt, inmate tried to hang himself, was reported at Albemarle District Jail Jan. 1. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Motor vehicle theft and damage of property, unknown suspect stole vehicle and damaged it by wrecking it in a field, was reported Jan. 1 in the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 1 in the 1400 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
A call for service, someone trespassed on another’s property and stopped in front of their house for an extended period, was reported Jan. 2 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Soria.
Display of fictitious registration tag was reported Jan. 3 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Soria.
Deputies investigated a death Jan. 4 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Soria.
Attempted first-degree burglary, subject tried to gain access to house at night by pulling on door handle, was reported Jan. 5 in the 700 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.