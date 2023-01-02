Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft of package containing pajamas stolen from a porch was reported Dec. 14 in the 600 block of Prince William Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Illegal drugs were found Dec. 14 at a gas station in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Credit card theft was reported Dec. 14 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Dec. 15 in the 1300 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 15 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City.
Structure fire, appliance made wall outlet start smoking and charring slightly, was reported Dec. 15 in the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Deputies investigated Dec. 16 after suspect didn’t turn over weapons after being served with a domestic violence protective order. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Communicating threats, someone made threat to shoot up Elizabeth City Middle School, was reported Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.O. Boone.
Counterfeiting/forgery, someone cashed check under name not theirs, was reported Dec. 15 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Theft and illegal use of debit card was reported Dec. 16 in the 900 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Theft of $716 worth of items, including a gold rope bracelet, cash an tan leather boots, from a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 19 in the 100 block of Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Parent not paying attention to a child was reported Dec. 17 in the 1000 block of Davis Road, Elizabeth City.
Trespassing on real property was reported Dec. 17 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
