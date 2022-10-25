Pasquotank Sheriff
A suicide attempt was reported Oct. 3 in the 200 block of L&M Drive. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential property was reported Oct. 3 in the 200 block of Shadneck Road. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Larceny and counterfeiting/forgery of checks (four checks with total value of about $1,400) was reported Oct. 3 in the 2200 block of Peartree Road. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2015 Ford Mustang) was reported Oct. 3 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Larceny and counterfeiting/forgery of checks (valued at about $3,300) was reported Oct. 3 in the 100 block of Sudie Circle. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Misdemeanor larceny of vehicle registration plate was reported Oct. 3 in the 100 block of Lovers Lane. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Identity theft was reported Oct. 3 in the 2700 block of Main Street Extended. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Call for service was reported Oct. 4 in the 400 block of Driftwood Drive. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Death investigation was reported Oct. 4 in the 100 block of Becca Drive. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Assault by pointing a gun at another person was reported Oct. 4 in the 700 block of Foreman Bundy Road. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of school property (school press box and concession stand) was reported Oct. 4 in the 100 block of Northside Road. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Weapons law violation was reported Oct. 4 in the 100 block of Betty Drive. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud was reported Oct. 4 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Fondling and burglary/breaking & entering (by suspect entering victim’s room without permission and fondling her) was reported Oct. 5 in the 900 block of Scott Road. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Dangerous dog (Labrador dog was seized) was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by suspect driving over victim’s yard) was reported Oct. 5 in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Search warrant was served Oct. 5 in the 1100 block of Four Forks Road. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (damaged/vandalized sunroof of 2003 Honda Accord) was reported Oct. 6 in the 1400 block of Millpond Road. Investigating officer: S.R Gaines.
Weapons law violation (by inmate having a makeshift weapon in the form of a sock filled with batteries) was reported Oct. 7 in the 200 block of Executive Drive. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Structure fire (of a camper) was reported Oct. 8 in the 2500 block of Peartree Road. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Call for service was reported Oct. 9 in the 100 block of Dogwood Trail. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Death investigation (EMS assistance) was reported Oct. 9 in the 2000 block of Ulster Drive. Investigating officer: L.D. James.