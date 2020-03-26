Pasquotank Sheriff
Joseph Ryan Alvey, 35, of the 100 block of Red Maple Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and was served grand jury indictments on charges of felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
Branden Dale Everton, 25, of the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Stanford Lee Lewis, 71, of the 500 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and charged with communicating threats. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Emari Latayisha Leary, 18, of the 400 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 2 for hit and run/leaving the scene of property damage, reckless driving to endanger and driving left of center.
Clayton Henry Griffin Jr., 40, of the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 3 for a charge of writing a worthless check.
Jabar Allah Tooley Jr., 24, of the 12000 block of Oakland Drive, Exmore, Virginia, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and failure to appear in court for operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Ulysses Edwards, 39, of the 100 block of Rosewood Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $570 cash bond was set.
Rodney Allen Hanson, 55, of the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 4 for a barking dog.
Adrian Andre Humphrey, 35, of the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 4 and charged with failure to appear in court for resisting a public officer. A $500 secured bond was set.
Donald Ray Seymore, 57, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 5 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,700 secured bond was set.
Kyle Scott Barron, 31, of the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 6 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Elizabeth Andersen-Anticular, 34, of the 600 block of Banks Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 6 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gideon Cornelius Griffin Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 6 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Antonio Rayshaun Williams, 30, of the 1700 block of Fair Winds Court, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 6 for possession of less than 1/2 ounces of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Mylaek Shabasz Eason, 26, of the 100 block of Shanna Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 6 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Wellons Carden, 24, of the 100 block of William Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 7 and charged with breaking and entering. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set. He was also arrested March 8 and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. A $6,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Kylelyn Kate Kirk, 32, of the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Norman Lanier Barclift Jr., 59, of the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with driving while license revoked, driving/allowing someone to drive a motor vehicle without registration and operating a motor vehicle with no liability insurance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.