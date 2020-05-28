Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of larceny in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17 was turned in May 14. Investigating officer: WE Carawen.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the 600 block of Old US Highway 17 was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: AL Owen.
A report of seized fictitious registration plate, speeding and no liability insurance in the 100 block of US Highway 17 South was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
A report of injury to personal property on US Highway 17 Bypass was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of aggravated assault in the 100 block of Bayshore Road was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: SW Keel.
A report of simple assault in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: SJ Spear.
A report of contraband in a prison facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
A report of breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Chestnut Street was turned in May 19. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
A report of injury to county property was turned in May 20 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a prison was turned in May 20 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of possession of a cellphone in a prison was turned in May 18 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon at a prison was turned in May 20 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a confinement facility was turned in May 19 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of a missing person was turned in May 20 in the 200 block of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of assault on a female was turned in May 18 in the 600 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of possession of a controlled substance in a confined facility was turned in May 25 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of larceny in the 800 block of Beech Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of larceny in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was turned in May 13. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of damage to property and breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 13. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of possession of stolen vehicle registration plates was turned in May 15 in the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in May 16 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of possession of marijuana was turned in May 20 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in May 20 in the 300 block of Holly St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in May 21 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of breaking and entering was turned in May 21 in the 300 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods was turned in May 21 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of someone being drunk and disruptive and second degree trespass was turned in May 22 in the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of fictitious tags in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, was turned in May 22. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.
A report of drunk and disruptive and second degree trespassing in the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 22. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of assault in the 1000 block of Butlers Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 22. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of larceny in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 22. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 22. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of larceny in the 1600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 22. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of shots fired into an occupied dwelling and destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, was turned in May 23. Investigating officer: AJ Thomas.
A report of domestic incident in the 600 block of Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 23. Investigating officer: JD Gregory.
A report of larceny in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was turned in May 23. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of calls for service in the 200 block of Albatross Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 24. Investigating officer: AJ Thomas.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 1000 block of
A report of assault on a law enforcement officer in the 100 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 24. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 1000 block of Tanner Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 25. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.