Pasquotank commissioners voted earlier this week to put up for sale two county-owned properties on the Outer Banks valued at $7.7 million.
Pasquotank will put a six-acre parcel that includes a 32,000-square-foot building at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk on the market for $7.5 million. A smaller, undeveloped nearby parcel on Putter Lane will be listed at $250,000.
The county has owned the properties since 2000 and the sale is the result of the lease buyout agreement with Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare that was announced last November.
That deal also releases Sentara from its 30-year lease with the county for Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Sentara plans to build a new $158 million hospital in the city to replace the current hospital.
The agreement announced in November also calls for Sentara to put an additional $38 million in escrow to pay Sentara’s lease payments to the county, along with other associated costs, at the county-owned hospital while the new hospital is being built.
Once Sentara moves into the new hospital, the county will retain ownership of the current SAMC facility as well as receive the remaining escrow funds, which are expected to be between $28 million and $32 million.
The Kitty Hawk building had been leased to Sentara, which operated an urgent care facility and other medical offices at the location before closing them in 2017.
The building currently has two tenants — Bear Drugs and Atlantic Pulmonary Associates — and the county will negotiate month-to-month leases with each until the property sells.
The appraised value of the Croatan Highway property recently dropped by over $2 million — from $7.2 million to $5.1 million — after a reappraisal because of the building’s condition.
“They dropped the value of the building down considerably, but raised the land value up,” County Manager Sparty Hammett said.
Hammett said he recommended the $7.5 million sale price, or $1.25 million an acre, after telling commissioners that there is a limited supply of commercial property for sale in Kitty Hawk.
Hammett said a recent transaction on Croatan Highway involved the sale of a nearly two-acre tract for almost $1 million an acre. Another two-acre property along the highway is listed at $900,000 an acre.
“Very little vacant property in Dare County, tight market,” Hammett said. “It is higher (per acre) than the (similar) property that has sold and the one that is listed. But as far as supply there are no six-acre parcels.”
The undeveloped almost half-acre parcel is an interior commercial lot that is appraised at $144,000. But Hammett said a similar property sold for $160,000 in November 2019.
The two properties will be listed as “sale by owner” and County Attorney Mike Cox will be Pasquotank’s point of contact in the transaction.
Hammett said once the sale of the two Kitty Hawk properties is complete money will go into the county’s capital reserve fund.
“We would have to determine the best use of those funds,” Hammett said. “We have some other capital needs but we haven’t discussed the use of those funds.”