NEW ITEMS
Thursday, March 26
Albemarle Chorale concerts
The Albermarle Chorale concerts that were scheduled for Sunday, April 26 and Sunday, May 3 have been canceled.
Christian Women's Luncheon
The Currituck Christian Women's luncheon that was scheduled for Wednesday, April 8 has been canceled.
Easels in the Garden tour
The Easels in the Garden tour scheduled for May 1-2 has been canceled.
Habitat for Humanity
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1370 N. Broad St., Edenton, will be closed until further notice.
NHS reunion
The Northeastern High School 50th class reunion scheduled for June 20 has been canceled and be rescheduled for summer 2021.
Church food drive
New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will serve as a distribution center for Operation Blessing and nonperishable food will be distributed at 701 Third St., Elizabeth City, every Monday and Thursday until the pandemic has passed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CANCELLATIONS
River City Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters Club has canceled its upcoming meetings and instead will be holding virtual meetings now through June 1. To access the meeting, call 258-1509.
Perquimans GOP
The Perquimans County Republican Convention scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
Waste Disposal Day
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day scheduled for March 28 and the Home Flower and Garden Show scheduled for April 18 have been canceled. Also canceled are all in-person classes for the next 60 days.
Livestock show & sale
The Albemarle Area 4-H Show has been canceled for the year. Information about animals for sale is available at: https://camden.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/03/albemarle-area-4-h-livestock-show-canceled.
TODAY
Food Pantry hours change
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s Food Pantry hours will be temporarily changing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Also, service will be drive-up only. Food will be placed in a client’s vehicle only. Food will not be placed in the vehicle’s backseat. Motorists are asked to remain in their vehicle. Service will be limited to 75 households a day.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a spaghetti and meat balls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
SATURDAY
Red Cross blood drives
Knotts Island Baptist Church, Currituck, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Scholarship applications
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Pasquotank County is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954. The Virginia Dare Business and Professional Women’s Club is now accepting scholarship applications at www.bpwoftheouterbanks/scholarship-information or at www.nccommunityfoundation.org. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6722.
PASQUOTANK OFFICES
• The Planning and Inspections customer service counter at the courthouse is closed. A Pasquotank Planning Department staffer will assist customers in the county tax office at 203 East Main Street.
• The Register of Deeds customer service counter a the courthouse is also closed, and a staff member will assist customers in the tax office. The office’s vault will continue to be open, and steps will be taken to limit the number of customers at one time.
• The GIS office is closed. The GIS coordinator is at the tax office to assist with walk-in customers.
• Tax payments can be made in the drop box behind the tax office.
• The Board of Elections is closed. Office staff can be reached by phone or email.
• The Pasquotank Library is closed.
• The Pasquotank Public Safety Building is closed to the public. Staff is available by phone.
• The Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension has canceled or postponed all meetings/programs. The office will be staffed but visitors/clients will be seen on one-on-one basis.
• Albemarle Regional Health Services is now conducting health screenings of those entering the Department of Social Services/ARHS facility at 711 Roanoke Avenue.
• The Pasquotank Department of Social Services’ triage station is operated by ARHS and does include temperature readings for fevers. Those who pass through the screening station will be directed to the DSS front desk to conduct as much business as possible. Those who do not pass the screening station will be redirected outside the building where a worker will contact them either by phone or face to face. Individuals can apply for benefits through the ePass website at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do. The following programs cannot be completed online: Work First family assistance and employment services, including re-certifications and Medicaid for special assistance
Community grants
The board of advisers of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation is now accepting applications from nonprofits serving local needs in Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Applications available at nccommunityfoundation.org. Deadline to submit applications is April 7 at noon. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6727.
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.