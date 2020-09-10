Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 6 in the 1200 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 6 in the 3600 block of Union St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of resisting arrest, suspect resisted officer at traffic stop, was turned in Aug. 7 in the 1200 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of impersonation and false pretenses, a suspect using his brother’s ID to pawn stolen items, was turned in Aug. 10 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of trespass on real property was turned in Aug. 11 in the 300 block of Prince William Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 12 in the 100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of a weapons law violation, inmate had a homemade weapon in a prison, was turned in Aug. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of contraband in a confinement facility, inmate possession a cellphone. was turned in Aug. 13 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a someone wanted on a fugitive warrant was turned in Aug. 15 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of larceny was turned in Aug. 19 in the 300 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of an overdose was turned in Aug. 20 in the 200 block of North St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of destruction/damage to property, a window on an excavator broken, was turned in Aug. 19 in the 600 block of Esclip Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Palomino Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of a weapon in a detention facility was turned in Aug. 23 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of simple assault, a 16-year-old was punched, was turned in Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of a controlled substance in a prison, inmate had a suboxone strip, was turned in Aug. 23 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate was turned in Aug. 31 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Aug. 28 in the 500 block of Gumbridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of simple assault was turned in Aug. 30 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of theft from a vehicle was turned in Aug. 31 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of someone being swindled, victim gave eBay cards to caller from a fraudulent account, was turned in Aug. 28 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.