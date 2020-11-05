Winners of the Hertford Alive’s Pumpkin Painting contest were announced, although everyone who competed should be a considered a winner.
“The Town of Hertford and the Hertford Historic Incorporated would like to thank all who supported “Hertford Alive” and the children who participated in its pumpkin painting contest,” Mayor Earnell Brown said. “The children, in four age categories, joyfully painted and submitted 32 pumpkin entries. They were all winners. The purpose of the event was to provide a safe, social environment for our citizens, give the children some fun outdoor time and to support our local businesses. It was a success. We are looking for more opportunities to provide our citizens with social activities all in a safe environment.
A key organizer of Hertford Alive, Sonya Hodges added, “We were successful by COVID standards and everyone greatly enjoyed themselves. The pumpkin painting contest was great success and hopefully brought a smile to people’s faces during this time. We look forward to seeing all of the wonderful creations children create next Halloween.”
Sponsored by Historic Hertford and the Town of Hertford, the winners are:
1st place in 0-6 age category – Wiles Williams
2nd place for the 0-6 category – Kasmir Powell (not pictured)
1st place 7-12 age category – Annaleigh Farr
2nd place 7-12 category – Evie Stallings
3rd place 7-12 category – Ginny Branham
1st place for the 13-17 category – Abby Krawczak (not pictured).