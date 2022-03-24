Recently, Past District Governor Herb Justice visited the Rocky Hock Lions Club.
PDG Justice is the MD-31 LCIF Campaign 100 Coordinator for North Carolina and has been a Lion for over 46 years.
He spoke on Lions Clubs International Foundation Campaign 100. LCIF has been in existence for over 100 years and is the global foundation of Lions Clubs International.
LCIF provides grants for areas of vision, youth, disaster relief and humanitarian efforts in local communities and around the world. Lions Clubs International is the No. 1 service organization in the world with over 1.4 members in 207 countries and geographical areas.
An example of this is that since March 2020, LCIF has awarded $6.8 million through 385 grants for COVID-19 relief. PDG Justice stated that North Carolina has benefitted from $300,000 in hurricane disaster relief and a $100,000 grant to upgrade Camp Dogwood (Camp for the blind and the Visually Impaired) from LCIF.
PDG Justice informed the Club that 2.2 billion people have vision impairment or blindness, nearly one-third of young teens worldwide have recently experienced bullying, weather-related disasters have grown more than 50 percent over the last 40 years, each day 300 people die from measles, 1 in 11 people has diabetes, 300,000 children aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer each year, 1 in 9 people lack enough food to be healthy and active and that by 2025 half the world’s population will live in water-stressed areas.
It will take a lot of money and donations to help with these problems, thus LCIF Campaign 100. By donating just $100, it will provide access to food for 14 chronically hungry people, provide equipment for treating eight young cancer patients, provide screenings for 18 at-risk people, provide measles vaccination for 100 children, provide immediate relief for four victims of a natural disaster, provide a Lions Quest curriculum for an entire classroom for one year, provide two cataract surgeries or provide access to clean water for 14 people.
The Rocky Hock Lions Club made a pledge to LCIF Campaign 100 to donate money over a period of years.
President Kecia Phelps presented a Certificate of Appreciation and a Rocky Hock Lions Club Pin to PDG Herb Justice.