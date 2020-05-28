Lemons always bring a sense of freshness and sunshine to mind. Perhaps that’s why so many cleansers carry a lemon scent, and a little fresh cleansing has definitely been on our minds lately, as well as a new sunny outlook. A bright little lemon might be just what the doctor ordered.
Lemons are considered superfoods due to their large amounts of vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidants. Lemons are especially high in vitamin C and fiber. They support heart health, weight control, and digestive health as well as the prevention of anemia, kidney stones, and cancer. And for many adding a little lemon in their water helps to increase their water intake and decrease dehydration with a touch of bright flavor.
Lemons and their zest are a key flavor to many recipes. Adding a little acid helps to create balance to a flavor profile and is often that missing touch to brighten a dish. I always keep lemons on hand and luckily they are easily found year round. But not only can this bright citrus be a special addition but the highlight of the dish itself.
Many desserts feature lemon such as the iconic lemon meringue pie and lemon bars, as well as many cakes and cookies. A variety of savory dishes also shine with lemon. This sunny citrus pairs well with chicken, pork, fish, and shellfish, and also many vegetables. A light pasta I love to make focuses entirely on the bright flavor of lemon. This week I have included a recipe for Pasta al Limone. It is a nice first course, side dish or as an entrée by adding grilled or pan-seared poultry, pork or seafood, or grilled asparagus and zucchini with a touch of lemon zest.
Enjoy!