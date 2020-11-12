Pat's Praise: A Bump in the Road

“Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:4-7 NIV
In a somewhat reflective mood this morning, I was flipping through my daily journal from some years ago when I came across a page with the words scribbled in a childish way “Bump in the Road.” And then I remembered the occasion on which this was written. But I regress; let me get back to the verses above.
Just imagine the strong faith the Apostle Paul was filled with when he penned these words to those living in Philippi.
Somewhere I read that Philippi was a medical center and possibly the home of the Apostle Luke. After being stoned, beaten, and thrown into prison, uncertain whether he would live or die, Paul overflowed with love and compassion in his letter to the Philippians.
Not once, but twice and with much vigor, Paul said in verse 4, “Rejoice. Rejoice!” Rejoice in the Lord always. Notwithstanding your hardship or persecution, you must rejoice in the Lord and pray despite any anger or hatred directed to you.
Rejoice; joy in the Lord is necessary to ease the troubled mind and spirit. Put away anxious thoughts because you do not have control over others, only yourself.
And as a Christian, you must not be anxious about anything. I must present my cares to the Lord through prayer, knowing (in faith) that my prayers will be answered. Surely God knows my needs; however, I recognize them and petition Him in prayer, keeping my spirit focused on Him.
Flashback. I was driving back to my home on Holiday Island late one afternoon from Raleigh with my granddaughter, Carla buckled, in the back seat.
She always sat just behind the front passenger seat; we saw each other in the mirror on the sun visor’s back on the driver’s side. So, we are riding down the highway, and I am glancing back at her as she sings to me a song she is making up as she goes.
Being distracted by Carla, I didn’t see the pothole ahead, so I hit it straight on, causing the car to take a little nose dive.
“Mamou, what was that!?” Carla asked with some alarm in her voice.
“Oh, it was just a bump in the road. We are OK now,” was my response to her.
She smiled and resumed singing. “Hey, Carla, will you write that down for me?” “Write what, Mamou?” “A bump in the road,” I said to her. “OK, tell me the spelling, and I will write it down.” And she did.
Flooded, my memory bank is with some of the “bumps in the road” I have experienced in my 77 years.
I have had many occasions to test my faith: sexual abuse as a child, rape, infidelity, divorce, losing my parents, siblings. The most traumatic was losing my daughter after a six-year battle with cancer. Each of these events was a very humbling experience that kept me on my knees in prayer.
Many times I could not even put words to prayer because of the emotional pain. God still heard me. Without the knowledge of the unconditional love of God, I would not have survived.
We spend a lifetime searching out happiness, paying money, buying new “toys,” collecting things, finding new experiences. What happens when the money runs out, the toys rust, the things we have collected no longer hold our interest, and new experiences leave us feeling empty?
That is the time when knowing God gives our life new meaning, being confident in the assurance of God’s love and work in our lives. That is the kind of joy Paul had as he wrote to the Philippians while imprisoned.
“Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me – put into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.” Philippians 4:8-9 NIV
I have witnessed in every community and some families there are divisive influences, with varied issues, loyalties, and conflicts. It is easy to turn on one another in times of conflict or hardship. If we can only follow Paul’s instructions to agree with one another, stop complaining and work together, we can live successful Christina lives. Filled, we can be with that joy that money and things cannot buy.
Focus on Paul’s words: true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent, and praiseworthy. These are such feel-good words. Look at the opposite of each word: false, dishonorable, wrong, tainted, ugly, disgraceful, unworthy, and blameworthy. Consider each set of words and decide which you want to put into practice. That is the lesson Paul sent to the citizens of Philippi in his letter of joy.
Suffice to say, we each will encounter our own unique bumps in the road. However, we can have joy even in the face of seemingly insurmountable hardships. That comes from inward strength in having complete faith in God’s love and protection. Adversities should bring us closer together as families and communities.
We should be following the letter of teamwork and consideration of others. Someone said adversity could drive us to our knees in despair and depression, or it can drive us to our knees in humble recognition of our dependence on the Father. It is our choice, so choose wisely.
Love your family, your neighbor, your friends but first of all, love God!