Pat's Praise: Angst, Anger, Rage

Yesterday I was introduced to a young man (compared to my age of seventy-seven). He was soft-spoken with appropriate eye contact, patient and polite, gentle in his body language. He also had his jaws wired shut.
“It was not even a fight,” he stated. “My friend [emphasis on friend] and I were having our usual debate, and without warning, he popped me in the jaw!”
I remarked that he was too old to brawl to which he replied, “If it had been a fight, my jaw wouldn’t be broken because I would have been prepared to defend myself.”
Statistics reveal that a mandibular fracture is a common facial injury (10th most common fractured bone in the human body), that only the nose is broken more frequently. Beneficial it would have been to this gentleman had he known some warning signs of anger escalation.
Was his assailant clinching his fists or tightening and untightening his jaw? Was there a sudden change in body language or tone of the conversation? Did he present the “Rooster Stance” – protruding chest, arms away from the body?
As a Registered Nurse, providing health care to 1,000 incarcerated male prisoners for over ten years, I witnessed a lot of “Rooster Stances” and a lot of broken noses, mandibles, and wrists.
Hate crimes (graffiti, verbal abuse, threats of violence) sometimes overlap into vehemence. Perhaps angst (deep anxiety or dread, foreboding, trepidation) can be a forerunner of anger.
We do hear and see evidence of mobs of angry young folks. Anger is an emotion that motivates and energizes, not always a bad thing; it can inspire constructive changes as well. Think Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, and Mahatma Gandhi.
Aggression and violence are rarely constructive and are not always born of anger. Today’s youth, destroying and looting, killing, and maiming approves of violence. Indoctrination into this dark world is now real. Listen to the verbiage and body language of the mobs roaming our streets. I can only imagine if that were my son or daughter!
In teaching the Ephesians, the Apostle Paul said this. “Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath; Neither give place to the devil. Let him that stole steal no more; but rather let him labour, working with his hands the thing which is good, that he may have to give to him that needeth.” Ephesians 4:26-28 KJV. Verse 31 instructs us to get rid of all anger, malice, rage and anger, brawling, and slander. Proverbs 29:11 tells us that fools give full vent to their rage, but the wise bring calm in the end.
But how do you quell a mob? That can only be successful in the embryo states of the eruption.
The domestic terrorism barraging us today has been sitting, seething, waiting for just the right moment to erupt. It is well funded and well organized and will only worsen throughout this year of 2020.
Said it can be that we are in the throes of a perfect storm. Beware of the activities of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the Sunrise Movement, the Ku Klux Klan, and the Boogaloo Movement.
The gentleman mentioned earlier says he holds no malice for his friend. Wow, what a forgiving nature! Should that we all have that attribute. “The discretion of a man deferreth his anger; it is his glory to pass over a transgression.” Proverbs 19:11 KJV. The mobs of today have turned violent, filled with uncontrollable rage. They bear down on their victims as with the force of a tornado. No property or life is safe or sacred.
Tucked away, we are in Northeastern North Carolina in the County of Perquimans, feeling all safe and secure.
Nevertheless, violence can erupt even here, like a thief in the night. But we are a tight-knit community wherein we are a family of sorts and do feel protective of each other. Should vehemence rear its ugly head here, I believe it would have to be out-sourced.
“What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you?” James 4:1 NIV.
Practice kindness, agape love, compassion, patience, understanding. Build the bonds of friendship with humility. And pray.
Pray for your family, friends, community, church, law-makers, our president, and his cabinet. Pray for God-filled peace to return to our nation.