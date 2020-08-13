I will get right to the point. Anarchists, terrorists, protestors, rebels – whatever name you tag them with are dependent on one thing – apathy of the American people. Not the elite politicians because they are definitely in league with the former.
Our passivity can’t be from weariness, but maybe so, for we have been in the throes of violent protests since late May.
Just three days ago, even more, “leaked” video was aired to fan the flames of Antifa, and Black Lives Matter. The violence, coupled with the COVID-19 crisis, has fatigued the most hearty.
I believe the enemy has us figured all wrong. They perceive the good, law-abiding citizens as weak and mistake our patience for powerlessness. Straight out of the gate, we know and understand that our most potent weapon is prayer. Watch what happens when a few intercessor warriors call on God. That, in itself, creates a majority!
I just read a “Breaking News” headline that said, “U.S. sees election threats from China, Russia, and Iran” and that “China wants to denigrate Biden,” but “Wants Trump to lose.” As to my understanding, the word denigrates still means degrade, belittle, disparage, malign. What? Do they have a candidate of choice they want to be our president? Someone said we must pull away from the “woke believers” who are actually “make-believers.”
The Bible describes make-believers this way: “For [although] they hold a form of piety (true religion), they deny and reject and are strangers to the power of it [their conduct belies the genuineness of their profession]. 2 Timothy 3:5 AMP. Succinctly put, they turn away from the real power of God.
Allow me to break this movement down for you in descending order regarding those who want to destroy our nation to include banning the Church. On the very lowest level are the street rioters, then Leftist professors.
Did you see the headline that one such professor said if he could time travel, he would go back in time and assassinate Jesus? Next on the ladder are the Marxist/Socialist leaders, then Democrat Politicians. The Deep State (Barack Obama et al.)follows these then Globalists (George Soros and Co.), and leading the list is Satan himself! What a quandary!
We must, must, must recognize Satan for what he is. He needs to destroy our great nation. Why? Because this is his grand prize. Only with proper insight are we able to muster the necessary urgency to obey God. Satan’s goal is for global anarchy, which will lead to the worldwide embracing of his dictatorship. God, save us!
“Through thee will we push down our enemies: through thy name will we tread them under that rise up against us.” Psalm 44:5 KJV. There is only one way to beat Satan, and that is through our Savior. This is what the Lord says, listen, all you people, “Be not afraid or dismayed by reason of this great multitude; for the battle is not yours, but God’s.” 2 Chronicles 20:15 KJV.
“I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.” Isaiah 6:8 KJV. That is you, and that is me! Prepared we must be for the battle we are facing.