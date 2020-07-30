Pat's Praise: Be Encouraged

We awaken early in the morning, for me between four and five. I turn the light on in the hallway and adjust the thermostat down from the 72 degrees sleep mode to a more reasonable 78 degrees for the sweltering daylight hours.
I turn the coffee maker on, not for coffee, but a strong cup of Organic Roasted Dandelion Root hot tea. How reliant I have become on, you know, things and gadgets! Without a thought, I flipped switches, and just like that, the response was instantaneous.
On a very elementary level, that is the way it is with God and His responses to us. We pray to Him and ask for a multitude of things, but He knows what is in our hearts even before we ask. He just enjoys our talk to Him.
He keeps the earth spinning on its axis, and He makes sure gravity is still working, And the old hymn, “God Will Take Care of You” came to mind. “Be not dismayed whate’er betide, God will take care of you; Beneath his wings of love abide, God will take care of you. Through days of toil, when heart does fail, God will take care of you; When dangers fierce your path assail, God will take care of you.”
Civilla Martin penned the words to this beloved hymn with her husband Walter Stillman Martin writing the music. What a magnificent example of their teamwork. Walter has ties to North Carolina, you know. He was a Baptist minister who received his education at Harvard. He later became a member of the Disciples of Christ, teaching at Atlantic Christian College, which is now Barton College in Wilson, NC.
Barton is a private liberal arts college with an average of 1200 students on campus. Notable alumni were Walter B. Jones, Jr., the longtime senator who passed away in 2019; Sam Ragan, journalist and poet; and Ava Gardner, actress, and singer. However, I am wasting your time with trivia.
“All you may need he will provide, God will take care of you; Nothing you ask will be denied, God will take care of you. No matter what may be the test, God will take care of you; Lean, weary one, upon His breast, God will take care of you.” Including the refrain, we sing the words, God Will Take Care of You twenty times or more! Kind of cements the notion, don’t you think?
“Be merciful and gracious to me, O God, be merciful and gracious to me, for my soul takes refuge and finds shelter and confidence in You; yes, in the shadow of Your wings will I take refuge and be confident until calamities and destructive storm are passed.” Psalm 57:1 AMP.
Worry garners nothing. If, when you go to bed tonight, your eyes are blue, yet you worry that they are not blue enough when you wake up in the morning, your eyes are still going to be the same shade of blue they were when you went to bed. Worry will not change the color of your eyes.
Simplified yet correct: worry is worthless. “And who of you by worrying and being anxious can add one unit of measure to his stature or to the span of his life?” Matthew 6:27, AMP.
Be not dismayed. Be encouraged in all that you do. “Have not I commanded you? Be strong, vigorous, and very courageous. Be not afraid, neither be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9, AMP. The Scripture teaches that Christians should not worry. Sometimes all we need is a gentle reminder that He is ever-present, and He is still in control.
Lean on Him, trust in Him.