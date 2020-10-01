Pat's Praise: Be Lifted Up

Gloom and Doom!
It is like an emotional quicksand we have been living in for the last six months. You understand what I am talking about. Engulfed, we have been in an atmosphere of depression and melancholy. Gloom pervades.
Our entire being is permeated with a feeling of an unpleasant or disastrous destiny. Have we become addicted to this phenomenon? Habitual gloom and doom thoughts become a comfort zone – it may not be enjoyable, but it is familiar; thus, you languish there.
Uplifted, you can be, but it will take some positive action. The “social distancing” and “do not touch” will make it somewhat difficult; however, it is possible to achieve. Positive action generates positive thinking. It is all about choices. You can stay glued to the news channels on TV, which, by the way, are nothing more than another source of entertainment.
You can remain fixated on Facebook, Twitter, or other social media and feed the doom and gloom atmosphere. Or, you can search for good news and positive thoughts. Choices: hope and joy over gloom and doom. Positive attitude, cheer, and positiveness is the very opposite of gloom and doom.
“A cheerful disposition is good for your health; gloom and doom leave you bone-tired. The wicked take bribes under the table; they show nothing but contempt for justice. The perceptive find wisdom in their own front yard; fools look for it everywhere but right here. A surly, stupid child is sheer pain to a father, a bitter pill for a mother to swallow. It’s wrong to penalize good behavior or make good citizens pay for the crimes of others. The one who knows much says little; an understanding person remains calm.” Proverbs 17:22-27, The Message.
Almost everyone is familiar with the song, “You Raise Me Up.” There is only one verse then the chorus is repeated four times, and it goes like this. “When I am down, and, oh, my soul, so weary. When troubles come, and my heart burdened be. Then I am still and wait here in the silence Until you come and sit awhile with me.
Chorus: “You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains. You raise me up to walk on stormy seas. I am strong when I am on your shoulders. You raise me up to more than I can be.”
Tasked, we are to lift up one another. Many times God puts a “help-mate” in your path. He put Aaron with Moses; Jonathan with David; Paul with Barnabas. “While they were worshiping the Lord and fasting, the Holy Spirit said, ‘Set apart for me Barnabas and Saul for the work to which I have called them.’ When they arrived in Salamis, they proclaimed the word of God…” Acts 13:2,5 NIV.
The Holy Spirit produces hope and joy in us. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit. Let us not become conceited, provoking, and envying each other.” Galatians 5:22-26 NIV.
Hope. What is our ultimate hope? To gain entrance to our Heavenly home! The Spirit of God in the longing for Heaven is a most potent force; what a joyful endeavor. We go about our days with vigor for the joy of the Lord as our strength. Working without immediate reward, we anticipate our reward in His Kingdom.
Without a doubt, we must stay in prayer and remain in His Word. Lift up prayers for our government leaders. Pray for the evildoers and all humankind.
Be passionate in positivity with the knowledge our Savior can lift us up.
In reasoning about your future desire to hear our Lord say, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful…” Matthew 25:23 NIV.