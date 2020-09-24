Pat's Praise: Burning Bridges Behind You

“And it came to pass when they had brought them forth abroad, that he said, Escape for thy life; look not behind thee, neither stay thou in all the plain; escape to the mountain, lest thou be consumed.” Genesis 19:17 KJV
God instructed Lot and his family to leave Sodom and not to look back lest they should die. The Lord rained brimstone and fire upon the cities, but Lot’s wife “looked back from behind him, and she became a pillar of salt.” Genesis 19:26 KJV. She just could not stand the thought of not looking back one more time upon the city.
Now, let me be clear here. Once you have spent much time in prayer, asking God’s divine guidance, and being comfortable with your decision, you most certainly can walk away from situations, people, etc., that cause you to sin. Assured we want to be, as we grow in our spiritual walk with God, we are not reducing our usefulness in developing His kingdom. Looking back alters our direction and will influence others; believe me, someone is observing you and modeling their lives after you.
Bridges are used to join inanimate things you can’t touch, such as cultures and languages. For instance, a smile is universal for a sign of being friendly and approachable. A bridge you can cross has played an essential role in warfare from the recorded time of General George Washington to the current day. Remember that story?
During the birthing of our country, customary it was to burn bridges that had been crossed. The reason was twofold: preventing enemies from catching them, preventing soldiers from running away. General Washington was asked of a particular bridge should it be burned or not. After reviewing the battleground, his response was, “Burn the bridge. It is either victory or death!”
Urged you are to do lots of soul-searching to be sure the situation is not just one you have tired of, or that it is too much trouble to maintain. Leave no stone unturned in trying to salvage a friendship or relationship before you burn that bridge. That will lead to less sorrow and regret.
“And Moses stretched out his hand over the sea, and the Lord caused the sea to go back by a strong east wind all that night, and made the sea dry land, and the waters were divided.” Exodus 14:21 KJV. Not only did God part the Red Sea, but he also caused the waters to return:
“And the Lord said unto Moses, Stretch out thine hand over the sea, that the waters may come again upon the Egyptians, upon their chariots, and upon their horsemen…And the waters returned and covered the chariots, and the horsemen, and all the host of Pharaoh that came into the sea after them…” Exodus 14:21, 27 KJV. In layman’s terms, God helped the Israelites burn their bridges and prevented them from returning to their old stomping grounds. Allow God to be your driving source, for He will pave the right way.
Been told we have all our lives, “Don’t burn the bridges behind you (just in case you have to go back); in most cases, that is good advice. Analyze burning bridges from a Christian viewpoint. When you are a converted Christian, you are born into the family of God. He (God) doesn’t want you to go back to that sinful life (drugs, gambling, lying). He wants you to stay clean from sin. Metaphorically speaking, you have burned your bridges from a sinful life.
“And besides all this, between us and you, a great chasm has been fixed, in order that those who want to pass from this place to you may not be able, and no one may pass from there to us.” Luke 16:26, AMP. Hard it is to resist going back into the same sinful life. Think about the “Greats” in the Bible: King Solomon, Samson, Lot’s wife, Moses, Saul could not resist the temptation.
Sometimes the grass seems greener, and perhaps it may be. Lean on God’s Word to soul search and turn to prayer in decision-making to not burn a bridge that can be mended. When you burn your bridges, there is no going back. Burning bridges is a bold move, whether in war or life. But remember this! Remove yourself from temptation. Burn the bridges to prevent you from returning to a life of not pleasing or living for God. Take it seriously.