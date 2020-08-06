Pat's Praise: Estrangement

On the calendar, this weekend for us is a visit from Keith’s oldest son and his family. Today, we are washing bed linens so they will be fresh, tidying everything up inside and cutting the lawn and making the outside pretty.
Tomorrow I will begin baking and doing some other food prep. How exciting! And how splendid it is to be loved by this family.
Ideally, you have never felt the effects of a cessation of communication from someone. It feels like a cold war. Surely you remember the “Cold War” between the United States and Russia that spanned forty plus years.
It was a conflict over two major economic philosophies – capitalism and communism. “Cold,” it was called because there was never any overt military action. Recall the profound, uneasy, and anxious moments you felt hearing newscasts during that era. Estrangement from a relationship identifies with that.
Being estranged from an adult son or daughter is much more common than you realize. It is also painful, and many parents suffer in silence. In families, falling-out, separation, estrangement, whatever label you tag it with, is among the most painful human experiences.
We are born into a close family tie in which we want to continue with this inclusion. Relationships erode over time as one begins slowly distancing themselves from another. And it is a continual process.
In divorce courts, estrangement is an alienation of affection. One has lost the former love and fellowship once shared with another. Rebellious children become estranged from their parents when they refuse to be guided or disciplined.
Nurses are infamous for becoming estranged from each other. In a physical sense, a scar shows signs of healing; with emotional disaffection, there is never a scar, but always an open wound.
Adam and Eve became estranged from God with their original sin. “And when the woman saw that the tree was good (suitable, pleasant) for food and that it was delightful to look at, and a tree to be desired in order to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate; and she gave some also to her husband, and he ate.” Genesis 3:6 AMP. The rest is history. We are born as sinners and live in darkness until we pursue and accept reconciliation from Him.
Consider the parable of the prodigal son, one of the greatest love stories ever told. If you want to immortalize mercy and grace, this is where you will find it in God’s Word.
Read the story about a father and his two sons. The youngest, rebellious soul that he was, went to his father, demanding his “share” of the inheritance. Upon receiving his portion, off, he went to a foreign land where he lived lavishly, recklessly squandering all his inheritance. After being reduced to slopping pigs and near starvation, he decided to return to his father and beg forgiveness.
“And he arose and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him. And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son.
But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet: And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it; let us eat, and be merry: For this, my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost and is found. And they began to be merry.” Luke 15:20-24 KJV.
In essence, we are the prodigal son, as we tend to be abusers of God’s grace. The lost son in this parable had a good home, a loving father, a future, and an inheritance. Yet he traded it all for worldly pleasures. In Isaiah 53:6 KJV, we read, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every on to his own way.” We substitute God’s Grace for worthless treasures.
At what point will we be compelled to turn to the arms of Grace? We don’t have to wait until we are living like pigs, sinners, rebels, destitute, hungry, and empty to be saved by His Grace. “Likewise, I say into you; there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.” Luke 15:10 KJV. For it is by grace, we are saved.
If you are estranged from a friend, family, or colleague, do all within your power to rectify the situation. End your estrangement with our Savior.
Ask for forgiveness, live righteously—commune with Him.