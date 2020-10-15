Pat's Praise: Good versus Evil

All loved Beowulf, ruler of the Spear-Danes. His heir, Halfdane, had three sons — Heorogar, Hrothgar, and Halga – and a daughter.
Hrothgar, a great warrior, was he with men eager to fight alongside him. He built an immense and noble hall which he named Heorot and kept his promise to give gifts and treasures to his people. He was a good man.
But, outside the walls of Heorot, death, and mayhem awaited. In the swampy lands nearby lurked a demon named Grendel, where God had cast him out to live with the likes of Cain after he murdered his brother Able. Killing, treachery, and wickedness ensued for the next forty chapters. Good versus evil; evil versus good. Grendel was evil.
Just as the colloquialism “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” so it is with good vs. evil. The Islamic terrorists who hijacked three commercial jets on 9/11 and destroyed American buildings believed there was a good reason for doing so. To feed and clothe her children, the impoverished mother steals these items knowing her actions are wrong, but the rewards are great. Religion and political beliefs clash, having a considerable influence on one’s decision making and moral beliefs.
Perhaps I am more closed-minded that I wish to admit. However, it behooves me to no end to observe the evilness that prevails today. I believe that every American does know the difference between good and evil. How did our youth become so corrupt? “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life,” is a gold standard by which to live.
All vocal Christians are saying, “this current activity MUST be contained. Law and order MUST be reinstated and MUST prevail.” But who do we look to, to pick up and carry the torch? Prayer is our first line of defense. Paul said in 2 Thessalonians 3:2, AMP: “And that we may be delivered from perverse (improper, unrighteous) and wicked (actively malicious) men, for not everybody has faith and is held by it.”
God does always send the answer, not necessarily in real-time, but in His time. The answer may not be that for which we asked, albeit the solution. Countless times in retrospect, I look back and marvel to myself that “God did that!”
This story begins with Abraham, reclining in his tent in the heat of the day. From nowhere, there appear, three men, standing under the oak trees. Abraham rushes out to greet them, bowing low to the ground, inferior he was. God Himself was among the three, only disguised as a mortal man. Royally treated, they were. The ensuing conversation led to the city of Sodom, wherein God revealed to Abraham His plan to destroy the city.
Abraham bartered with The Lord to spare Sodom if He found fifty, forty-five, forty, thirty, twenty righteous people in the city. Would Abraham have been so bold had not his nephew Lot and his family lived in Sodom? Yes, I believe because Abraham was standing in the gap, as the intercessor for all.
“It was evening when the two angels came to Sodom. Lot was sitting at Sodom’s (city) gate. Seeing them, Lot rose up to meet them and bowed to the ground.” Genesis 19:1 AMP. Rather than sleep in the town square, Lot strongly insisted they spend the night in his house for fear of the harm that would overcome them. They agreed. These are two of the three whom Abraham encountered.
God had departed perhaps because of the sinfulness of the city. God spared Lot and most of his family before destroying Sodom and nearby Gomorrah. Read Genesis 19 for the rest of the story.
In the poetic fable, Beowulf placed his faith in God and his (own) strength. Removing all his armor and handing over his sword, he declared himself to be as fierce a fighter as Grendel.
The pervasive feeling with all was that God always rules over man. Night fell. Grendel made his way to the great hall through the murky, misty swamps. Reaching the door, he tore it open, entering with eyes ablaze with rage.
We use the metaphor “A thief in the night” arbitrarily, but it almost always is accurate. There arise events no one sees coming, often with painful or tragic consequences. Today’s rioting, vandalism, carnage, destruction, and killings, for the most part, occur after nightfall. But I digress.
Grendel initiated the attack, but he was no match for Beowulf. Evil (Grendel) was defeated, and Good (Beowulf) triumphed. It didn’t stop there, however, as Grendel’s mother took up the vicious fight. The moral of this is that we are in a constant battle of good versus evil. Unrelentingly, we must be on guard.
True, we live in a toxic culture that is not friendly but dangerous to our faith. That leads to the question of how are we to live in the context of a toxic culture? There are no miracle formulas. Just remember, evil does not outnumber good people.
We must be willing to advocate for the righteous, the innocent knowing God is ready to hear our pleas.
Let us all stand in the gap with fervent prayer, one for the other.