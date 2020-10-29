Pat's Praise: In The Eye Of The Beholder

When I was sixteen or so, I remember watching a particular episode of The Twilight Zone.
Details are somewhat fuzzy; nevertheless, this, I remember.
A young woman lying in a hospital bed, head totally wrapped in bandages. She had undergone many procedures to make her look “normal” and look like all other society’s inhabitants.
With the bandages removed, the doctor and nurses react in horror and disappointment as they viewed the procedure as a failure. The camera revealed she was quite beautiful, whereas the attendants were horribly deformed.
A handsome young man rescued the young woman, taking her to another village, and comforts her with the words, “Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder.” In that world, ugliness was the norm, and beauty was the abnormality.
The Scripture says this. “Your beauty should not come from outward adornments, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry or fine clothes. Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God’s sight.” 1 Peter 3:3-4 NIV.
When you say something such as art or beauty is in the eye of the beholder, what you are really saying is that it is a matter of personal opinion. Cuisine, wardrobe, pets are categories to consider. As an example, I love dogs as a pet, particularly BIG dogs. I prefer Mediterranean fare; slacks over skirts. These are my personal opinions.
Consider corruption. Is a little bribery, some dishonesty acceptable? Contemplate corruption in our US government. There is a non-government, non-profit organization, Transparency International, based in Berlin, whose purpose is to combat global corruption.
In 2019, this organization stated that “the United States is experiencing threats to its system of checks and balances, along with an erosion of ethical norms at the highest levels of power.”
What does it mean, erosion of ethics? Simply put, ethics is the concept of right and wrong, good or bad behavior. It determines what we value, moral principles. People erode ethics for personal gains, such as self-advancement, greed for money, attention-seeking. There is little to no caring for those affected. “In the eye of the beholder,” thus takes a sinister turn.
The first US President that I have a personal memory of is Harry Truman (1945-1953). An investigation of the IRS led to the firing or resignation of more than 150 lower-level employees, causing the president to be stained with corruption charges.
VP Spiro Agnew resigned in the face of tax fraud stemming from bribery charges. Congressman Anthony Weiner resigned his position and was convicted, serving prison time over multiple sexting scandals.
What is your philosophy? Is your attitude one of right-mindedness, trustworthiness, justness? Are you without prejudice, incorruptible, decent? Regardless of where you look today, you will find some level of erosion in ethical behavior. We are at the point where our institutions and systems that make our society safe are in clear and present danger of oblivion.
“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me--put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.” Philippians 4:8-9 NIV.
The Bible verses mentioned above are directed at what we are thinking, what’s in our heads. Think about such things (being noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable). Then directed, we are to take action by putting those thoughts into practice.
Obvious it is that some folks are blatantly bold and shameless. They have no regard for what is right or fair. These members of society are no longer willing to make socially acceptable decisions.
The more power you weld, the more vulnerable you are to unethical behavior. It appears these fractious people get away with vandalism, looting, murder, child sex crimes, racketeering, money laundering, fraud, and the transgressions go on and on.
Paul gives an excellent note on which to end. “The mind governed by the flesh is death, but the mind governed by the Spirit is life and peace.” Romans 8:6 NIV. It is in the eye of the Beholder (God, our Savior) that I want to be pleasing and accepted as His child.