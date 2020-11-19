Pat's Praise: In The Face of a Storm

Barnstorming is a term employed to describe theatrical performers that tour the country, stunt pilots showing off their flying skills, even politicians making multi-stop promotional trips.
Firestorms are an absolute terror. They are intense and destructive, costly to natural resources, property, and lives. That term may also be applied to a sudden or violent outburst or a raging controversy. Think of the furious debate about building a border wall.
Perfect Storm? While most of us attach the word “perfect” to things like day, party, vacation, meteorologists attach it to a storm.
There is a book “The Perfect Storm” and a movie of the same name, depicting a storm utterly terrible by the decisive factors that combined to make it especially impressive.
A Stormtrooper is not someone you wish to be. This word referred to a member of a private and notoriously brutal Nazi army known for their aggressiveness, violence, and brutality. As you can see, the term storm isn’t limited in use to weather.
Among those mentioned above, a storm has a medical sense as in a crisis or a sudden increase in disease symptoms. A thyroid storm – a sudden life-threatening situation brought on by infection, surgery, or stress is a good example.
The year was 1995, and I was the Case Manager for an adult and pediatric home care organization. In-home nursing and home nursing visits for medically fragile patients were the backbones of this company.
The secretary informed me there was a doctor on the phone with a medical emergency. (I had an excellent working relationship with this physician with whom I had dealt for more than five years – he making referrals, and my company providing nursing care to his patients).
“You must stop everything you are doing and go to 113 Highland Cove Way (fictitious address). The mother has threatened to kill her new-born because it won’t stop crying! I have convinced her to lock herself out of the house and wait for you to arrive!” Indeed, I arrived quite rapidly, where I found the mother pacing rapidly back and forth along her walkway. She was crying, hysterical, grabbing my arms, pulling at my clothes, wailing, “I have hurt my baby! I have hurt my baby!”
I immediately notified 911, who, in turn, dispatched EMS, fire department, and law enforcement. A social worker also arrived on the scene. The firemen gained access to the interior of the home, and I went directly to the nursery.
The infant appeared to be unharmed but, as a precaution, was taken to the local emergency department by the social worker for evaluation. The medics escorted the mother via ambulance to the ED.
Determined it was that the mother was in a post-partum thyroid storm. The safety of both mother and infant were at stake! An aunt took temporary custody of the infant (who was unharmed) until the mom’s medical condition was considered controlled. I never asked the physician why he didn’t call 911 himself. Believed I did that, he was in somewhat of a panic mode.
In his praises to the Lord, Isaiah said (24:4 NIV), “You have been a refuge for the poor, a refuge for the needy in his distress, a shelter from the storm, and a shade from the heat. For the breath of the ruthless is like a storm driving against a wall.”
You can only imagine how urgently I prayed as I raced to the home of that mom, unknowing of what to expect when I reached that destination. All through that afternoon, evening, and night, prayers, I continued to whisper in my heart.
God was listening! What could have been a tragedy resulted in the mom getting the help she needed and the baby unharmed. When the infant was six weeks old, I was invited and attended its Christening service. Happy Day!
“They, too, observed the Lord’s power in action, his impressive works on the deepest seas. He spoke, and the winds rose, stirring up the waves. “Lord, help!” they cried in their trouble, and he saved them from their distress. He calmed the storm to a whisper and stilled the waves. What a blessing was that stillness as he brought them safely into harbor.” Psalm 107:24-25, 28-30 NLT.
The same God that can speak a storm into being can also quiet the same. The Lord has sovereignty over all things. Just like the sailors in this storm, we can ask God to help us in our turbulent times, and His Will will be done. We may have severely cold or hot weather, hurricanes, straight-line storms, or tornados. In times like these, we have to say, “Lord, help!”
“When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all. He keeps all his bones; not one of them is broken.” Psalm 34:17-20 ESV
We may fall upon hard times, bad times during economic stagnation. We may have sad times when friends or family are ill. We may grieve when we lose a loved one, but these are times, yet again we have to say, “Lord, Help!”
“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:19 ESV.
Each item listed can quicken our hearts, moving us from apathy and closer to God. If filled your life is with only halcyon days (tranquil, peaceful, untroubled, calm, heavenly days), you may not appreciate God as much as those who have developed maturity under hardship.
If you have seen God work in distressing times, you have a profound insight into His loving kindness.