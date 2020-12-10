Pat's Praise: Love

“Now we see but a poor reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:12-13 NIV
In February of 2011, Keith and I went “back home” for the day. The invitation came from my nieces more than a month earlier, with Debbie (the oldest) declaring, “It’s on February 13, and I’m not just asking you to come, I am telling you to come!” They were very secretive about the whole thing, not answering any questions I asked. We made the three-hour trip without a hitch and arrived at Trinity United Methodist Church at precisely eleven o’clock. What a rush of déjà vu: all the men attending were gathered under the giant Poplar tree talking about things men talk about; even the young boys were running around outside, and the women? They were all inside, seated, quietly waiting for the service to begin. I know this ritual is repeated every Sunday morning just as it has occurred for the life of this church.
The Reverend Ronnie Nichols led the Responsive Reading based on Psalm 138. “I will praise you, O Lord, with all my heart; I will bow down toward your holy temple and praise your name for your love and your faithfulness, for you have exalted above all things your name and your word. When I called, you answered me; you made me bold and stouthearted. Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve my life; you stretch out your hand against the anger of my foes, with your right hand, you save me. The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me; your love, O Lord, endures forever – do not abandon the works of your hands.” Psalm 138:1-3, 7-8 NIV
We were privileged to hear his message on “The Love of Jesus.” He reminded us that The Church is a witness for God all the time, and as long as we allow Jesus to be in charge, we will have a purpose; that by default, if we don’t serve the Lord, then we are serving the devil. “Remember,” he said, “remember the time of your baptism – when you were in the presence of God.” He went on to say that when we are experiencing Titanic feelings (metaphorically drowning in our problems), we need more than ever to put ourselves in the presence of our Lord. He said we each have a purpose in life, and it should be to live as an example of Jesus on earth. “Be imitators of God, therefore as dearly loved children and live a life of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.” Ephesians 5:1-2 NIV
It was interesting to note there was no pianist or organ player present even though the instruments were there. Neither was there a music director; the hymns were sung A Cappella and led by the Minister. (The definition of a cappella should be something like “singing without independent instrumental accompaniment.”) The voices were strong, the notes were on key, and everyone knew the words.
From the sanctuary of this beautiful old church led we were into the Fellowship Hall. That was an occasion you had to witness to appreciate fully. Debbie and Sandy (my two nieces) explained this luncheon’s purpose was to show their love and appreciation to the church community. Each of us was ushered to our seats by an eleven-year-old young man and a twelve-year-old young lady. These two served each course of the meal and kept our beverage containers filled.
White linen cloths covered tables’ arrangement; place cards indicated where each would sit; beautiful porcelain plates sat upon red chargers with linen napkins adorning the plate. Men were served beverages in crystal tumblers, while the ladies were served in stemware. The tabletops were extravagantly decorated with lighted candles of all heights, shapes, and sizes. Vases of fresh-cut tulips adorned the tables. The red and white theme was carried throughout this sit-down luncheon, which was served course by course from appetizer to soup to salad to entree coffee and dessert.
When the meal was finished, Keith spoke to this group of about forty regarding his thoughts on Love. He talked about the term “I love you” probably being abused more than any other and reminded us that God IS Love; that it is better not to say “I love you” at all if we don’t mean it from our heart. He used this as an allegory: “God Is Love — He reaches out with one hand to touch one heart, reaches out with another hand to touch another heart, and the two are connected in love through the grace of God.” He went on to say, “God is a three-letter word, symbolic of The Trinity, and Love is a four-letter word. Added together, (God = three letters; Love = four letters) the total of seven letters equals the number of days of creation, which in my opinion is a holy number.
God created everything for the purpose of love.” He remarked about the love shown by “the community of Waycross and the Church Family and how evident it is today. What a privilege to be part of this outpouring of love.”
Driving the three hours back to our home gave us time to reflect on the spirit of love we witnessed, the genuine caring one for the other we observed, and that we were included. Is there less temptation to sin or hate one another to those who live the rural life?
It is a fact that there is no “police report” for Waycross, North Carolina; there is no break-in, no assaults or robberies. Folks are just too busy living and helping each other.
Reverend Nichols made one statement, “Your life is based on eternity,” keeps resonating through my head… I must grow and strengthen my walk with God.
It’s all about love!