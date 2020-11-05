Pat's Praise: Make-Believer or Believer

Are you all smug and comfy in your Christian walk? Do you dutifully go to church on holidays? Do you believe there is one God? “You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that – and shudder.” James 2:19 NIV. There are some very distinct differences between the make-believer and the believer (Christian).
If you lean on the Bible alone, you are missing the boat. Jesus Christ is our intercessor (mediator, go-between).
While the Bible is an essential guide for Christian faith and practice, we are not to rely on the Scriptures alone; we are to make the center of our faith Jesus. He is the living Word that we go to for answers; communing with Him builds spiritual life within us.
The make-believer is a good Bible student, whereas the believer studies the Bible AND develops a close relationship with God personified. The Christian gives thanks no matter the circumstances.
Are you guilty of condemning individuals or particular groups you encounter with whom you disagree? Jesus wasn’t in the condemning business. “I have not come to condemn the world, but to save it.” John 3:17 ESV. Jesus hung out with some pretty raucous people, loving them, befriending them, trying to restore humanity to them. Regardless of whom you see as your “enemy,” we are commanded to “Love your enemies and bless those who persecute you.” Matthew 5:44 ESV.
Do you look for ways to make the Scriptures fit your lifestyle? That is what a believer does. Twisted are passages or verses to make them work in the goings-on in their day-to-day activities.
On the other hand, the believer works to make his lifestyle resemble the teachings of the Bible, focusing on obedience to Christ’s law. Do you only read your Bible and pray when things get tough? Then you are a make-believer. A Christian is in constant conversation with our Savior while reading His Word, in good times and in bad.
Do you sacrifice for the sheer joy of it or only when it is convenient? “Tend (nurture, guard, guide, and fold) the flock of God that is [your responsibility], not by coercion or constraint, but willingly; not dishonorably motivated by the advantages and profits [belonging to the office] but eagerly and cheerfully; not domineering [as arrogant, dictatorial, and overbearing persons] over those in your charge, but being examples (patterns and models of Christian living) to the flock (the congregation).” 1 Peter 5:2-3 AMP.
Consider today’s culture; do you conform under pressure from peers, society, social media? Or do you hold fast against that temptation and stand firm in your beliefs and values? The desire to belong is wired deeply into our psyche.
Conforming may contain both negative or positive attributes. Following the masses does decrease diversity and sometimes can have horrendous outcomes. Think Jim Jones.
If you ignore the commands of Jesus but claim to be a Christian, then you are a fan, not a follower. Sometimes, in our zeal, we get caught up in living in a way that we believe honors God but, in reality, is contradictory to his teachings.
What we have been receiving is a cheap knock-off of His teachings. We need to stop with all the bells and whistles, fluff and puff, and get back to the basic teachings of Jesus Christ.
The four gospels are peppered with instructions on how to live your life. That which is desirous of us is found in Micah 6:8 AMP, “He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, and to love kindness and mercy, and to humble yourself and walk humbly with your God?”
The believer will serve the poor and needy, the oppressed, the downhearted and diseased, the sick, and the sinful. If these things you do not perform, then you are a make-believer.
There is no badge for you to wear that proves you are a Christian. Even the spoken word will not convey the truth. The revelation is what is seated in your heart, and only God, the Father, and the Holy Spirit know what is hidden there.
Re-orient yourself to the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Absorb Jesus’ teaching with a new outlook. Forget what you have heard or have been told; decide for yourself the truth recorded there.