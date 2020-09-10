Pat's Praise: Spirit of the Pharisees

You have read about them, been cautioned not to be like them, and listened to sermons about them. Maybe you have even shunned them.
Luke, a medical doctor, and companion of Paul, the apostle, wrote about Jesus’ teachings of them in the Parable of one and the Tax Collector. By now, you have garnered that I am speaking of the Pharisees.
“Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee stood up and prayed about himself: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other men — robbers, evildoers, adulterers – or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week and give a tenth of all I get.’ But the tax collector stood at a distance. He would not even look up to heaven, but beat his breast and said, ‘God, have mercy on me, a sinner.’ I tell you that this man, rather than the other, went home justified before God. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted.”
The Apostle Paul explained the difference to us about them: “He has made us competent as ministers of a new covenant – not of the letter but of the Spirit; for the letter kills, but the Spirit gives life.” 2 Corinthians 3:6 NIV
Of the letter (law), believing they were better and more knowledgable than others. So puffed up they were, full of themselves. They even mocked the Messiah because He didn’t fit their stereotype vision of who our Savior would be.
“Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices – mint, dill, and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law – justice, mercy, and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former.”
“You blind guides! You strain out a gnat but swallow a camel.” Matthew 23:23-24 NIV. (For years I heard my daddy say, “he will gag at a gnat but swallow a camel” without knowing it was Scriptural).
Obviously, Jesus and the Pharisees didn’t see eye to eye on a great many things. He called them hypocrites and blind guides. They were the “religious elite,” of that era and reaped much approval and esteem of men.
Jesus knew their hearts and that they were not truly committed to God, just to the letter (law). Violate the Sabbath they queried, condemning the disciples for plucking heads of grain and Jesus for healing people on the Sabbath.
Are there people today that fit the category of the Pharisees? Absolutely! The Pharisee spirit is worn well by them. They are the ones who “do Christian” better than you. They judge and criticize others: what vehicle they drive, the clothes they wear, which church they attend, what version of the Bible they read. They fit the “offended” group.
Their understanding of truth is what suits them today. Pharisees aren’t obedient to God. They are “religious” but not obedient Christians. Critical, it is that we understand this distinction.
Take care that you are not “one of them.” Did someone sit in your pew last Sunday? Was your favorite parking place, near the entrance, already taken? Do you judge someone because they study only the KJV of the Bible only? What about skin color?
And, do you feel elevated in the strata because you are in a higher tax bracket? Ask yourself, are you a modern-day Pharisee? Reflect on the arrogance and the self-righteousness of the Pharisees when they asked Jesus’ disciples, “Why does your Teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?”
Listen to other words of Matthew 13:55-57 NIV. “Isn’t this the carpenter’s son? Isn’t his mother’s name Mary, and aren’t his brothers James, Joseph, Simon, and Judas? Aren’t all his sisters with us? Where then did this man get all these things?” And they took offense at him. But Jesus said to them, “Only in his hometown and in his own house is a prophet without honor.” Acknowledge a commoner? Hardly!
Modern-day Pharisees are people who look at you and form opinions about your ministry to others simply because you don’t fit the image they have construed in their minds.
People may judge you in your faith-walk and your outreach but pray, do not let that deter you from your goals. Continue on the path that God has led you. You don’t have to hold a degree, why you don’t even have to be a high school graduate.
Lead with your heart. God sees your struggle.
Carry on with His blessings!