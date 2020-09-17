Pat's Praise: Taming Your Tongue

Road rage jumps right out at me. You have witnessed it as well. Maybe at some point, you have even been a contributor.
You know, you are OK when you get in your vehicle, but someone cuts you off in traffic, and you become a totally different person.
You hit their car with yours; you run them off the road; you scream and yell, pounding your steering wheel.
But what of your interaction daily. It is a typical day; everything is going smoothly when suddenly an action or words spoken by another sparks anger in you.
What is your response?
Do you react spontaneously, or do you hold your tongue, waiting for your anger to subside before you respond? Easy it is to make a rapid response when you become angered, enraged, or upset due to the provocation.
Anger causes your body to undergo a physiological chemical process that activates your “fight or flight” response. A short temper results in activation of the “fight” process where you are immediately in the defense mode. If left unchecked, your fuse becomes shorter and shorter, wherein it takes less and less to trigger the fight mode.
Proverbs 21:23 NIV instructs, “He who guards his mouth and his tongue keeps himself from calamity.”
Calamity appears to be quite a benign word until dissected. A definition of that word is a disastrous event marked by significant loss and lasting distress.
On a personal level, when you fire back rapidly in anger to a friend or family member or even a stranger, do you consider your potential losses?
Dedicated James 3:1-12 is to the tongue. He speaks about putting a bit in a horse’s mouth to turn the whole body; a rudder, small in comparison to the ship, to take it where the pilot wants it to go.
“Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts. Consider what a great forest is set on fire by a small spark. The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole person, sets the whole course of his life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell.”
Ironically, James points out in verses nine and ten this: “With the tongue, we praise our Lord and Father, and with it, we curse men, who have been made in God’s likeness. Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing.”
Taming the tongue requires discipline, self-control, and help from the Holy Spirit. It seems that civility has taken a holiday, evidenced by the rash and rude language of today. Once spoken, your words remain regardless of all the apologies you put forth.
Generally speaking, if you lash out in anger, retaliation ensues from the other party – the war is on! Stop. Take a deep breath. Allow some time to pass before you respond. Then try to interject praise to that party. Proverbs 16:21 says the wise heart is discerning, and sweet speech increases persuasiveness.
“A wise man’s heart guides his mouth, and his lips promote instruction.” Proverbs 16:23 NIV. Rather than blurt out the first thing that comes to mind, consider a moment of quiet and silence. Sometimes it is better to be still than to react.
Remember the old saying, “If you can’t say something nice, then come over here and sit by me”? Proverbs 17:1 NIV reads like this: “Better a dry crust with peace and quiet than a house full of feasting with strife.”
Taming the tongue is a mark of maturity. Pray for self-control, speaking civilly to others.
Ask God for help. Engage in the art of agape love for friends, family, neighbors, and strangers.
Put yourself in the place of the person you are angry at and ask yourself how that person is feeling because of your angry response.
Then ask yourself is the thing that you are mad at worth the energy you are putting forth.
There may be times when you simply have to walk away, so take a few minutes or a few hours (or even a day) to cool down.
President Ronald Regan said, “Peace is not the absence of conflict; it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” Words of wisdom spoken right there.
Wouldn’t you rather have peace?
Bruce Lee said this. “If you love life, don’t waste time, for time is what life is made up of.”