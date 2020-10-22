“Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Proverbs 22:6 KJV
The scripture is unambiguous. Train a child in the way he should go, not in the way he would go, for as we understand, we are all born into sin until we are born again. What a vast and great duty of parenting. Train him early, when he is like a sponge, soaking up everything he hears and sees, in the earliest stages of his life. No time is too soon; hoped it is that when he grows up and grows old, he will not depart from the early training he received at his parents’ knee. A parent must train the child in honesty, truth, obedience, and faith; in the way of prayer, knowledge of the Bible, and in attending church.
“Folly is bound up in the heart of a child, but the rod of discipline will drive it far from him.” Proverbs 22:15 NIV. Sin is foolishness, and a child brings it into the world with him, bound in his heart. It is not only found there; it is attached there, the inward predisposition to sin. Discipline is necessary to train a child in the way he should go.
“He who spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him is careful to discipline him.” Proverbs 13:24 NIV. Children need to be corrected and kept under discipline by their parents. We must intervene in our children’s behavior before vicious, sinful habits occur. Hollow are the parents who pretend to love their children, yet withhold discipline and correction of them. It is with true love and affection that parents discipline their children for their own good.
“Do not withhold discipline from a child; if you punish him with the rod, he will not die. Punish him with the rod and save his soul from death.” Proverbs 23:13-14 NIV. There is no general or specific rule on how to punish or correct a child. Should there be, it would not be applicable across the board. Children’s personalities are vast and varied; punishment to one child may not be to another. The instructions children receive at home impacts their lives forever. That doesn’t mean that godly parents won’t have wayward children. It is with great wisdom and in prayer that parents discern the proper discipline for their children. It must be meted out with love and tenderness, yet strong and firm.
“Discipline your son, for in that there is hope; do not be a willing party to his death.” Proverbs 19:18 NIV. There is much disagreement over how to discipline children. We know it is stifling to a child to make all his decisions for him and hurts him in the long run. Our goal as parents is to train him to make the right choices, to choose the right way. After all, the salvation of his soul is where we should have our eye trained. But, think about it, not only for the sake of your child’s soul but for the sake of your own peace of mind and well-being.
“The rod of correction imparts wisdom, but a child left to himself disgraces his mother.” Proverbs 19:18 NIV. Children can cause the saddest tears a parent could ever shed. Parents who fail to discipline their children properly carry a heavy responsibility. There is a difference between spoiling a child and loving a child. Spoiling a child is exactly what the word implies, indulgence, and pampering. By indulging a child, parents become willing parties in their downfall. One commentary says, “Parents who ignore their children or fail to give them the discipline they need consign them to a bleak and dismal future.”
“Discipline your son, and he will give you peace; he will bring delight to your soul.” Proverbs 29:17 NIV.
John Charles Ryle (1816-1900), writer, pastor, and an evangelical preacher, said, “Children have always been the bow from which the sharpest arrows have pierced man’s heart. Children have mixed the bitterest cups that man has ever had to drink. Children have caused the saddest tears that man has ever had to shed. Adam could tell you so; Jacob could tell you so; David could tell you so. There are no sorrows on earth like those that children have brought upon their parents. Oh! Be careful, lest, by your own neglect, you should store up misery for yourself in your old age. Be careful, lest you weep under the ill-treatment of a thankless child, in the days when your eyes are weak, and your body is dying.”
It will happen. There will be times when we fall short in training our children in a godly way of life. By the grace of God, they will be obedient, faithful, and good Christians; they will be honest and truthful. It is important to note that they will be a blessing to you and to all with whom they have contact. Earnestly pray for the youth of today, for they are our inheritance.