Pat's Says 'What Is Fake?'

Are you done hearing the word “fake” applied to almost everything these days? Fake this. Fake that.
Whether we like to admit it, we do encounter things counterfeit throughout our lives. The first to come to mind are false friends. You know who they are. They are like a bee on honey to your face yet try to destroy you at your back.
Fake Christians? Of course, the world is filled with them.
There is a word from the Vietnam War era that you may have forgotten or maybe even have never heard. Revitalized it was with the public in the movie Wolf of Wall Street; Mark Hanna (Matthew McConaughey) explains to Jordan Belford (Leonardo DiCaprio) his thoughts on the forecasting of stock prices. Hanna: “Nobody knows if a stock is gonna go up, down, sideways or in circles. You know what a fugazi is?” Belford: “No — Fugazi. It’s a fake...”
The word has shown up in the gangster movie Donnie Brasco with Al Pacino. A hot diamond one of the characters wanted to sell was pronounced a fugazi – a counterfeit. Justly so, a Cubic Zirconia is a fugazi diamond. The word is slang, though, and not considered proper English.
Counterfeit bills flow in and out of our pockets without our even being aware. What about funeral and cemetery fraud. Millions of Americans enter into prearranged contracts to prepay some or all of their burial expenses. My mother was one of those. Dutifully, she paid her monthly remuneration for years.
Near the end of her life, she kept reminding me that I need not worry – her funeral would be paid in full. And, she handed me the document of proof that stayed in a safe and secure place. Upon her death (87 years old), I presented the material to the funeral director. Apologetic as he was, the fact remained the paper was a fugazi, a fake, counterfeit
The most difficult fugazi to swallow are fake Christian pastors and church leaders. Perhaps you have encountered a few.
Jesus spoke about these in the parable of the wheat and tares (weeds).
“A man sowed good seeds in his field. But while everyone was sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat and went away. When the wheat sprouted and formed heads, the weeds also appeared. The owner’s servants came to him and said, ‘Sir, didn’t you sow good seed in your field? Where then did the weeds come from?’ ‘An enemy did this,’ he replied.” Matthew 13:24-28 NIV.
The farmer surprised the workers by saying just let the wheat and weeds grow together so as not to upset the roots of the good grain.
However, he went on to say, at the time of harvest, the weeds will be sorted out from the wheat and destroyed. Perhaps this is an indication that we should spot fake Christians yet include them in our prayers. Is this alluding to death and the rapture as well?
Some questions you may ask yourself of those who claim Christianity. Do they walk in the Spirit – do they have a new nature? “So I say, live by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the sinful nature. For the sinful nature desires what is contrary to the Spirit, and the Spirit what is contrary to the sinful nature.”
Galatians 5:16-17 NIV. Do they show agape love? “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this, all men will know that you are my disciples if you love one another.” John 13:34-35 NIV.
Be on guard in all that you do to side-step the fugazi’s you may encounter in your journey.
God bless you, and God bless America.