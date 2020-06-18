Class of 2014 Perquimans graduate Shelby Spruill is giving back to the community by offering a scholarship to Pirates’ seniors.
The scholarship will be given annually with the first scholarship being awarded to a senior in the PCHS Class of 2021.
“I am creating this scholarship because I believe in the small town kid that dares to dream without limitations,” Spruill said. “I believe in the athlete who fails and immediately says, ‘I’m ready to try again coach.’ I believe in the student that studies not just to memorize a fact, but to understand a concept and how it can change their community or even the world. I believe these students are our future, and I believe in investing in that future.”
The Shelby Spruill (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math – STEM) Student Athlete Scholarship is a new scholarship available to PCHS seniors for the first time in 2021. This $500 scholarship is sponsored by Spruill, a 5-sport athlete at Perquimans High School and valedictorian for the Class in 2014. She continued her education as a pre-med student at Western Carolina University and is currently attending Campbell University for Physician Assistant School.
To qualify for this scholarship, student must be a 2-sport athlete, maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher and be entering a STEM related field of study.
Spruill said she had a rewarding high school experience through her participation in sports, clubs and academics – valedictorian. When reflecting on educators who made a difference, Spruill recalled several talented teachers who shaped her life, particularly English teacher Hannah Saunders and civic/econ teacher Michael Castle.
“Mrs. Saunders had us read books such as “A Thousand Splendid Suns” and “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl,” she said. “Through literature, she taught me to be humble in my understanding of the world for I have much to learn and to always have compassion for others, as I have not survived their struggles.”
Spruill recalled how Castle always presented every side of class debates.
“In his classroom, I learned the value of independent thought and the evaluation of all perspectives in a situation,” she said. “Neither of these exemplary educators is from a STEM field. That is because an education should be more than facts. It should also teach students how to be compassionate human beings that are capable of independent thought. I was fortunate to receive this type of education at PCHS.”
Spruill proudly wore a variety of Pirates’s varsity uniforms: softball (captain), soccer (junior & senior) (captain), volleyball (sophomore), cross country (captain), and basketball. Athletic awards that Spruill earned include All state/All area softball, softball MVP four years in a row, Female Athlete of the Year, Academic Female Athlete of the Year. Worth noting, her father Robert Spruill taught and coached in Perquimans County for more than 20 years.
“What I love about PQ is the supportive community,” she said. “There was never a game where we did not have hometown support, including playoff games hours away.”
Spruill praised Pirates’ educators as well as the school’s partnership with College of the Albemarle and North Carolina’s Virtual Public School. These partnerships allowed Spruill to take college and Advanced Placement level courses so as to complete over 21 college credit hours before graduation.
“I received a well-rounded education at PCHS,” said Spruill, who has been accepted into the Air Force Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) and she is a commissioned officer in reserve status while completing her education. She obtained her health care experience as an EMT and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician for Chowan County and Washington/Tyrrell County EMS.
When Spruill was asked if life for this Pirates’ role model has turned out – so far – as she had hoped, she said, “No it did not, and I am better for it. Sometimes what you ‘want’ is not what you ‘need’ at the end of the day.”