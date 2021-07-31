The Tidewater Summer League’s Premier Collegiate League playoffs began Thursday in the West Division.
Western Harnett High School hosted the games.
In game one of the tournament, the Fuquay-Varina Twins defeated the Carolina Pirates 15-5.
The No. 2 seed Twins advanced to the winner’s bracket to play No. 1 seed Wake Forest Fungo.
Wake Forest defeated Fuquay-Varina 8-6.
Wake Forest remained in the winner’s bracket.
The No. 3 seed Pirates and Twins played in an elimination game Friday afternoon at Flaherty Park in Wake Forest.
The winner of the game faced the Fungo in the West Division championship.
Wake Forest needs one win to advance to the PCL Championship game against the East Division champion on Thursday, Aug. 5.
The East Division playoffs began Friday with No. 2 seed Edenton Steamers hosting No. 3 seed Greenbrier Knights.
The winner of Friday’s game advances to the winner’s bracket against No. 1 seed Tarboro River Bandits on Saturday.
An elimination game will be played Sunday with the East Division championship set for Monday.