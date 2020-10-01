When Perquimans County Middle School and Hertford Grammar School 5th graders at PCMS celebrated Spirit Week recently, so students, staff and teachers dressed their best to embrace school spirit.
Spirit Week was inspired in part by the Sandy Hook Promise, a nationwide program that envisions a future where children are free from shootings and acts of violence in their schools, homes, and communities.
A noble cause, the organization’s website says the national nonprofit organization was founded and is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.
“Our intent is to honor all victims of gun violence by turning our tragedy into a moment of transformation. By empowering youth to ‘know the signs’ and uniting all people who value the protection of children, we can take meaningful actions in schools, homes, and communities to prevent gun violence and stop the tragic loss of life,” website said.
PCMS Assistant Principal Julie Roberts explained why the school sought to apply the organization’s Start with Hello program for Spirit Week – to “break the ice” between students.
“Our goal was to teach empathy and empower students to end social isolation so they can be more socially inclusive and better connect with each other.”
The Spirit week was coordinated by Mrs. Bonita Williams, the guidance counselor in collaboration with Ms. Elizabeth Riddick, 7th grade social studies teacher and advisor for the middle school’s Student Government Association.
Monday was a pajama day – that’d be nice to go to school in your best most comfy pajamas.
Tuesday was crazy hair day – think bedhead or something creative.
Wednesday was to show how Tigers are staying active at home or by wearing their favorite sports jersey.
Thursday was book character day while Friday was Perquimans Pride day where Tigers showed their school spirit by dressing in black and gold.