The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Up River Friends
Up River Friends Meeting will host a Christmas concert featuring Amy Shreve at 7 p.m. Shreve, a singer, songwriter and harpist, will be joined by her husband/producer, Gary Wixtrom. There is no admission charge but a love offering will be taken. Up River Friends is located at 523 Up River Road, Belvidere.
SATURDAY
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host a concert by the Safe Haven Quartet of Lebanon, N.C., at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken for the group. Contact: 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.
Edenton Baptist
Edenton Baptist Church will perform its Christmas Cantata, “And We Beheld His Glory,” at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 200 South Granville St., Edenton. The church choir, joined by members of Edenton’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Choir, will present the Christmas story through the season’s favorite carols, accompanied by organ and piano.
Countryside Church
Countryside Church of Christ will host a free “Come Celebrate” Christmas concert performed by Cathy Roberts at 100 Countryside Drive, Edenton, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.