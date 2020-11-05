Peacekeeper: Peacemaker Redemption

As a law enforcement officer, I found it necessary to stay focused on the following scriptures in my dealings with people from all walks of life. I did not have the professional opportunity to pick and choose who I encountered as a Peacemaker.
Matthew 7: 1-5 “Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again. And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye. Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, let me pull out the mote of thine eye; and behold, a beam is in thine own eye. Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote of thy brother’s eye.”
John 8: 7 “So they continued asking him (Jesus), he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.” I never had any right to judge anyone, including criminals. Judgment was the responsibility of the courts, not me. Luke 6: 31 “And as ye, would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.”
In my most recent column, ROTTEN APPLE IN THE BARRELL, I described Larry, a long time respected police officer, and departmental friend who lived a double life as a notorious serial bank robber. He was poised, ready to kill anyone, including fellow police officers, during his vicious bank robberies. He was challenging anyone to identify and arrest him. He was apprehended in 1997, tried for his crimes then incarcerated with maximum sentences imposed. I always questioned if he would ever be free again.
His wife, Linda, a civilian employee with the department, and a Facebook friend, kept me posted on him. She advised me that Larry had become a Christian in prison.
During 2019, Larry’s name appeared on Facebook as someone that I may know. I immediately asked Larry to be a friend to which he accepted. He had just been paroled from prison after serving about 22 years. He sent me a message thanking me for wanting to be his friend. Larry went on to say that he never felt that anyone would like to be friends with him again.
I told him that I did not have a right to judge him; the legal system did that. Larry and I maintain contact through Facebook postings and messages. He lives on the northwest coast, seems to be doing well and living a Christian life. I pray that my current perception of Larry is accurate, and until I know otherwise, I will believe in him. Often, all people need is someone with whom to talk. Did Larry have such a need? What went wrong that resulted in his crimes, including losing his retirement and 22 years of (his) life?
Police Officers get to know many types of people throughout their careers, some good, some bad, from different stations in life, just needing a listening ear. Officers receive calls from these people during their duty hours. Some get frustrated in returning these calls.
I always reminded them not to let their badge weigh 50 pounds. They (the officer) may be the closest person to a real human being that some of these people may know. Also, as time passes, such people may develop into good informants for the police.
One case, in particular, was an older woman that lived by herself. I will call her Lydia. She was always calling the police to come to her residence for thus and sundry reasons. Upon arrival, she took her time in responding to police presence. Lydia was a known nuisance, but the police had to respond to make that determination. Her calls resulted in officers not being available for legitimate emergency calls.
All Lydia wanted was someone with which to talk. I had an officer on my squad, who I will call Officer Michael. Officer Michael had responded to her residence on multiple occasions. He finally asked Lydia to stop requesting officers to be dispatched to her home, but to call him personally and he would talk to her. As time passed, Officer Michael, and his spouse, Joan, had become personal friends with Lydia by just giving her someone to ventilate.
Time slipped by, and Lydia passed away with no family at her side. At the time of her death, determined it was that her estate was valued at nearly one million dollars. Lydia willed her entire estate to Joan, as Officer Michael was not permitted to accept money from those that he met in the line of duty. Like Lydia, people need a friend and someone with which to bond. Not only police officers, but we all must be open and available to those around us. We have no right to judge anyone, as we all are sinners.
Matthew 22: 37-40, “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”
As Peacemakers, we take oaths to enforce the laws of the land and to be of service to our communities. We all have a responsibility to love and be of service to our fellow man and use the gifts we have accordingly.