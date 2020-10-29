Peacekeeper: Rotten Apple In The Barrel

There was a time in Northern Virginia when multiple violent bank robberies were occurring throughout by the same male perpetrator.
The physical description was the same. He wore a ski mask and was armed. He would force his way into the banks as they were closing in the afternoon. By his violent actions, mannerisms, threats, and implied use of deadly force, he was a very dangerous criminal. He potentially would kill the victims if they did not comply with his demands and surrender available monies.
The financial losses suffered by the banks were substantial. This perpetrator was bold, fearless, and believed to be unafraid of the possibility of apprehension. Everything pointed to an intelligent and daring criminal that would not hesitate in a shoot-out with police and kill anyone who got in his way.
The pressure was on law enforcement throughout the region to apprehend him. Unfortunately, there were no promising leads to follow. This cunning and fearsome serial bank robber planned his robberies well.
There was a police officer that I knew quite well – we had worked together as officers; then, he continued to work with me in my early supervisory years. We were departmental friends through those years as well; I will call him Larry.
Larry exemplified the calling of a peacemaker and had been employed by the department for 20+ years. His wife, who I will call Linda, was a civilian employee of the department and was very personable. They had two children in college.
Larry had distinguished himself as a dedicated, thorough, and professional police officer that could be depended on under any circumstance. He was a quiet and unassuming officer that took his duties seriously. He got along well and was respected by his peers and management. His high caliber work had earned him the status of Master Police Officer.
A non-supervisory position/rank awarded to only those who had distinguished themselves above and beyond normal expectations. The captain assigned Larry as a School Resource Officer with his hours of duty Monday through Friday, 6:30 AM to 3:00 PM school days.
As a state-mandated requirement, certified police officers were required to participate and qualify with their assigned firearms. Police officers were authorized to carry only departmental issued weapons and ammunition.
Qualifications took place annually, and each session was scheduled for four hours; morning and afternoon. Usually, the officer would complete these sessions less than the four hours assigned, with the officer going home afterward.
Larry was assigned to an afternoon session of firearms qualification and would not be back on duty that particular day. On that very day at approximately 2:45 PM, someone robbed a bank located in the region two blocks from the police district station in which Larry was assigned. This bank was located in a busy shopping center, and it was at a busy time of day.
The perpetrator approached the front door, discharged his firearm into the locked door, entered and robbed the bank. There was limited police response availability due to shift change, which occurred at 3:00 PM. It was apparent that this was the same perpetrator involved in the other bank robberies from the MO (Modus Operandi).
This time, however, a witness saw the perpetrator exit the bank and enter a pickup truck. Additionally, the witness wrote down the license plate number as the truck rapidly fled. Finally! We had a good lead, a description of the perpetrator’s vehicle, and a license plate number!
The owner was located by a check of the plate through DMV. The owner advised that his license plate had been taken from him by a police officer for traffic infractions, and he no longer had possession of it.
Investigation disclosed that the plate had been confiscated by Larry and had been kept in his locker at the district station. That was common practice — after a case was adjudicated in court, the plate would be returned to the owner or DMV.
Further, the pickup truck’s description matched that of Larry’s personal vehicle; Larry’s physical description matched that of the suspect. Even though the perpetrator wore a ski mask, there was still enough evidence to establish probable cause that Larry was the suspect in these bank robberies.
Warrants were obtained, charging him with multiple violations in connection with his most recent bank robbery. What was never made public was Larry had robbed the bank while technically still on duty. He had finished his firearm qualification early and was even being paid as a police officer!
Larry’s arrest was well planned due to the potential violence that could ensue. Our tactical unit members arrived at Larry’s district station to wait for him to report for duty. As Larry walked in the door, he was bear-hugged to restrict his movements and disarmed by a burly and powerful tactical officer.
Larry’s service 9MM contained special rounds capable of penetrating body armor, worn by most police officers. That was not department issued ammunition. Concluded it was that Larry had the intent to kill police officers that may confront him during a robbery or in an attempt to arrest him.
Follow-up investigation revealed that Larry not only committed this particular bank robbery, but he had committed all the others in the Northern Virginia region. A search warrant was executed in Larry’s home where $50,000 was found hidden in his attic.
Larry received the maximum sentences that could be imposed due to his unique position of public trust. He was eligible for retirement; however, the court ordered that his many years of retirement contributions be distributed to his victims for restitution.
“For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.” 1 Timothy 6:10 NIV.
Larry will, in all probability, not see freedom again. His life will be spent in a federal prison serving consecutive sentences. His wife and children will suffer for the rest of their lives for the choices that he made.
I have thought about Larry many times afterward. Never have I known anyone with a dual personality of such great diversity. On one side, he was a highly respected professional police officer and a dedicated family man. On the other side, he was a cunning and fearsome bank robber ready to kill anyone, including his fellow police brethren.
What went wrong with Larry and when? When did Satan tempt him, set his snare, and influence Larry’s choices, leading to the consequences that would cost not only him but also his family?
What could I or anyone else have done to save him from the fate that he earned?
Only God (and Larry) know the answer.
If only we could follow this command, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” John 13:34 NIV.