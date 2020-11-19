Peacekeeper: The Demise of America

Today, America stands on the brink of being a lawless, socialistic, dysfunctional, and disrespected third world country.
We came to this point from being the most powerful, most respected, and prosperous nation on earth until where we are today.
Two long time corrupt and immoral politicians were elected to “lead” our country and drive us over the edge into fatal collapse (I will call them the “Impostors”). To me, their agenda is terrifying to say the least.
These Impostors openly support violence, domestic terrorism, socialism, and other causes over our American citizens; they hate and are on a mission to destroy our Christian heritage.
These Impostors openly supports Muslims, who have always been the arch enemies of Christians. They want to disarm our citizens, eliminate our police, as we face greater threats from the domestic terrorists menacing our country, along with supporting Muslim Sharia Law over our laws of the land.
These Impostors refers to domestic terrorists as “peaceful protestors,” whom they protect from justice. Much more negative facts can be said about the Impostors, but enough for now. I respect political offices, but I do not have an obligation to respect people like the Impostors, who will occupy them.
And for them, I have no respect.
Why were such people elected? During the founding of America, they would have been outcasts from society. As America implodes from within, enemies abroad will finish us off.
Founded America was on Christian principles, which the Impostors are trying to destroy. What has opened the door today to give them this opportunity?
Let us look to history and see the influence that our Christian pastors and their congregations had on politics.
During the Revolutionary War, the pulpit played a massive role in encouraging dissent against King George and Great Britain. The political activism earned these black-robed clergy the name “the black regiment.”
The church of that period were bold men of faith, serving God, and they realized that as shepherds of their flocks, they had to step up, lead, and get politically involved and defeating their enemy. Through this period, the influence of Christianity became more robust and more influential.
“Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long suffering and doctrine.” 2 Timothy 4:2 KJV. This passage of Scripture says it all, no compromise, no exceptions to the Word of God.
Who is at fault; what is corrective action? My take is this. If America is ever to become the force that we once were, Christians and Christian pastors must step up and be the force they once were during America’s founding.
Those churches were involved in politics! Their voices were powerful and heard. For pastors to say that they stay out of politics is not a way for this to happen. This is one reason why we are where we are today.
They, and their congregations, must be politically bold, not only in their pulpits on Sunday mornings but by being fully involved publicly in every way and leading their congregants accordingly. It is way past time for heads to come out of the sand. Evil has succeeded while good people have done nothing.
We must pray that God will restore America. And that starts with us.