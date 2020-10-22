Peacekeeper: Vengeance

“The Lord said unto Satan, From whence comest thou? And Satan answered the Lord, and said, From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it.” Job 2:2 KJV.
Satan looks for our weaknesses to launch his attacks. One of the most common inadequacies people possess is seeking vengeance against those who cross them one way or another. Vengeance ranges from very subtle to torture and even murder.
Satan is always looking to tempt us; we make the wrong choice, then face the consequences. Instead of turning issues over to God, we become obsessed with payback, get even, teach a lesson, yell and scream, cuss out, commit assault, just to name a few.
We carry grudges that grow increasingly worse as time passes—grievances and wrath develop into criminal acts. Satan is then a happy camper, a choice made for him over God. The consequences can be eternal.
Time travel to the past, recalling a violent homicide we investigated. One morning, the victim had driven out of his parking space at his residence, which was a high rise condominium complex. He was proceeding slowly through the parking lot on the way to the main roadway. Suddenly he was bumped twice in the rear by the perpetrator as witnesses watched.
When the victim stopped, the perpetrator exited his vehicle, approached the victim, shot him, emptying two clips of 9MM rounds into his head in the middle of the parking lot. A description of the perpetrator and his vehicle was provided, with an arrest made a short time later.
The perpetrator confessed and explained in his statement that the victim had been his supervisor nine years earlier at a local variety store that had long since closed. The victim had fired the perpetrator for reasons that he did not feel were justified. His hate for the victim grew, and the grudge that he carried became so strong that he murdered the victim in this most violent manner with witnesses present. Of note, the perpetrator had no other criminal record.
“When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest, and findeth none.” Matthew 12:43 KJV. Satan, also known as the Devil, is an entity that seduces humans into sin or falsehood. “Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay saith the Lord.” Romans 12:19 KJV.
On another occasion, there had been multiple brutal murders of young, pre-teen boys. The MO (modus operandi) pointed to the fact that one killer committed these butcheries. These young male victims would be abducted, taken to wooded areas, tortured, sexually molested, then murdered. These crimes were committed from Florida and spanned upward along the Atlantic Coastline.
Such a crime occurred in a wooded area of Fairfax County. A young boy’s body was found tied to a tree; he had been molested. In our case, a suspect was developed and later arrested. I will call him Bruce. As we had the only evidence identifying the suspect, Bruce was to stand trial in Fairfax.
There was probable cause to arrest him; however, the evidence to convict him may not have been sufficient. Bruce refused to make any statements or confession. Simultaneously, while incarcerated in the Fairfax County Jail, the other inmates made his life a living hell. Bruce was willing to do anything to be separated from the other inmates. He eventually confessed to his involvement and made statements in not only our case but all the others as well.
Allow me to make a point regarding confessions and statements. When a confession is provided, the investigating officer interrogates thoroughly to establish that the suspect did commit the crime and just not taking the blame for someone else or publicity.
That is accomplished by extensive questioning regarding all surrounding events and descriptions of the crime scene. The recovery of evidence and the identity of others are explored. After a successful interrogation, the case should stand on its own, with the information provided as if a confession was not made.
At that particular time, Virginia was not imposing the death penalty, and Bruce was sentenced to life in prison. Florida, however, was imposing the death penalty. We turned Bruce over to the Florida authorities. Our homicide investigator, assigned to the Fairfax case, went to Florida and testified against him wherein Burce was later executed.
In this particular case, incarcerated inmates made it possible for the prosecution and subsequent execution of a horrible and demonic killer. Was this wrong? Did God work through these inmates to rid society once and for all of Bruce?
That is certainly a question that I will never know the answer to, but to me, justice was done. God’s wrath and vengeance are well recorded in the Scriptures. Read Genesis, chapters 6 and 7 regarding the Great Flood. Then read Genesis chapters 18 and 19 to learn of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah.
From these two examples, I see what God is not and the extent to which His complete wrath can be expected for defiance of His laws. God’s vengeance can be disastrous. He will avenge sin and abominations as our Creator. Revenge is never our right.
“And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, with whom you were sealed for the day of redemption. Get rid of all bitterness, rage, and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:30-32 NIV.