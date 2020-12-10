Peacemaker:Faith Versus Stress

As we enter into this Christmas holiday season, with all of the fears of COVID 19, with people being restricted and out of work, businesses destroyed by criminals, I reflect that all crimes are not the product of criminal intent the Perpetrator.
“For I was hungered, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me. Then shall the righteous answer him saying, Lord when saw we thee an hungered and fed thee? Or thirsty, and gave thee drink? When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee? Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee? And the King shall answer and say unto them; Verily I say Unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” Matthew 25: 35 – 40 KJV
As a police officer, I recall numerous occasions where good people committed crimes due to stress in their lives, affecting their future confidence.
As a major crimes detective assigned to the robbery squad, I was assigned to investigate a bank robbery that had just occurred. Bank employees described the suspect, and it was broadcast. From that information, I concluded the suspect was not a career criminal as his appearance, communication with employees, and other behaviors did not support such a conclusion.
It appeared to the employees that he might have been armed with a toy pistol, but smartly, they did not chance that. I responded to the bank, and uniformed officers canvassed the area and found a man on foot fitting the description. He was apprehended without incident.
I interrogated the suspect, who immediately confessed to his involvement. He was a painter that was out of work, fearful he would not be able to feed his family, thus made the wrong choice to rob a bank.
The money from the robbery was in his possession, which he readily wanted to be returned to the bank. His tearful remorse was apparent. My follow-up investigation verified that he had told me the truth regarding his personal hardships.
The commonwealth attorney (after hearing my statements) imposed a minimal punishment, which was probation. Sadly many such crimes occur by good, well-meaning people who lack faith and do not trust in God.
Some years ago, the television program 60 Minutes aired a segment on children in school who had a parent(s) that had lost their jobs.
This program’s emphasis was how children who had been grade-A students had regressed in their school work, falling behind because of overhearing their parents argue and communicate the possibilities of hunger and losing their homes, etc. All of this brought their children down to a state of doom and gloom, resulting in failing grades.
Stress in those around us may not be easily recognized. In some cases, we do identify the hardships of others, yet we take no action. It may involve those that we know and love. There is another sad outcome of how we respond to stress aside from our choices and the temptations we have.
How we respond to stress by words or actions may be passed on to our children who witness this. They then can be tempted, make the wrong choices, and possibly have their lives ruined.
We all bear some responsibility for the well being of those around us. God commands us to love our neighbor as ourselves. What if the neighbors had offered the bank robber support and assistance?
He would not have felt compelled to rob a bank to provide for his family. It is challenging to practice faith in God when you are unable to provide for your family financially. I could offer many similar commentaries over forty years of law enforcement, but I trust that my point has been made.
One closing thought is this. We have a responsibility for those with us and those around us as well.
“Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:2 KJV