Peacemaker Files: A Child’s Revenge

Often, I reflect on my experiences with parents and their children in my role as a police officer. In most cases, it was to restore peace.
As I would be out and about in public performing my duties, parents would threaten their children with me, the policeman.
They would make remarks along the line of “he will put you in jail if you don’t behave.”
I then realized that those children would grow into adults. Parental failures during their youth may escalate into significant criminal behavior directed at the parent(s).
Likewise, my role as a peacemaker would escalate to that of an enforcer of the law. My part would change from counseling with the parents and child involved in conducting criminal investigations, making arrests, and presenting the evidence that would send the child to prison.
There is a case in particular that I was assigned to investigate as a major crimes detective that burned into my memory. It was incredibly sad as it was motivated by the vengeance of an adult child, directed against his father.
The crime (a serious home invasion robbery) occurred at a beautiful, single-family home in an affluent section of Fairfax County, Virginia. The house was owned and occupied by an unmarried, middle-aged couple I will identify as Richard and Ellen.
Ellen had two adolescent sons, who I will identify as Bill and Jimmy that lived at the residence with them. Richard and Ellen were antique dealers, and the home was furnished and decorated mostly with valuable antiques.
On the night of the incident, Richard and Ellen had gone out for the evening and had left Bill and Jimmy at home alone. Later in the evening, two masked perpetrators, who I will identify as Jason and Dennis, armed with handguns, forced entry into the residence through the front door.
They were confronted by startled and frightened Bill and Jimmy. Jason and Dennis, in their early 20s, then pistol-whipped them and tied them up. The two perpetrators then began removing antiques and placing them into their van, parked in front of the home. Due to the late hour and distance between residences, no one witnessed the incident or the van they were driving.
After stealing approximately $100,000 worth of antiques, Jason and Dennis left the area. Bill and Jimmy received non-life-threatening injuries, nor could either victim could offer any identification of the possible suspects. There was no information available.
Early in my investigation, I noted that Richard was an extremely arrogant, condescending, and self-centered individual. There was no evidence of love or compassion in him other than what met his need. He saw himself as master of the universe and a legend in his own mind.
Richard was ready to put to death whoever the two perpetrators were that had stolen his antiques. He showed no concern for the attack and injuries sustained by Bill and Jimmy.
Initially, I issued a nationwide notification to law enforcement agencies regarding this incident and described the stolen antiques as thoroughly as possible.
After a time, it emerged that two individuals were attempting to pawn valuable antiques at various locations and pawn shops from New Mexico, Dallas, Texas, throughout New York State, and Washington, DC. Suspicious shop owners then contacted their local law enforcement agencies, who then followed up on my notification.
Suspects were developed, and I obtained warrants for Jason and Dennis. Each was charged with Armed Robbery, Felonious Assault, two counts of Abduction, and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Both were arrested in New York City.
Waiving extradition, I transported them back to Fairfax County on separate occasions. Both fully confessed to their involvement in this crime and provided written statements. Many of the antiques were recovered with some damaged. Both perpetrators received substantial prison sentences.
Epilogue: Jason was Richard’s son. He recruited Dennis to help him with the crime. Jason hated Richard because of his treatment and the desertion of his mother. Jason did not commit this crime for money but make Richard suffer in the best possible way – to take his material valuables. He was ready to face prison for revenge against his father.
When Richard found out that Jason had committed the crime, he pleaded with me not to prosecute Jason but to prosecute Dennis. Of course, the system doesn’t work that way.
Richard could not understand why Jason would have done this, bragging about giving Jason a car for college to make him a “big man” on campus. He never offered any more examples in support of being a loving father.
As a peacemaker, I had no opportunity to become involved with this family early. In getting to know Richard, I question how successful I would have been if faced with that task.
I came to know Jason from the time I spent with him while transporting him and taking his statements. He was frank with me and willing to take whatever punishment he faced. It was painful for me to present evidence to send him to prison as I recognized his suffering on behalf of his mother and himself.
Much could be learned from this family tragedy on how NOT to be a parent and raise a child. Suppose Jason had been raised in a loving home with a loving father? A mother and father both have specific love influences on their child.
Money and otherworldly gifts cannot replace the love provided by parents. Above all, living God’s Word as parents and raising children accordingly is the only answer. Scriptural discipline must be practiced beginning early in a child’s life. Our children will always see us as their parents regardless of old they or we may be. Being a parent is a lifetime responsibility.
The Scriptures say, “Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged.” Colossians 3:21 ESV. “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.” Psalm 127:3 ESV.