Peacemakers, Ethics and Oaths

As a law enforcement officer, my fundamental duty is to serve the community; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality, and justice.
I will keep my private life unsullied as an example to all and will behave in a manner that does not bring discredit to me or to my agency.
I will maintain courageous calm in the face of danger, scorn, or ridicule; develop self-restraint, and be constantly mindful of the welfare of others. Honest in thought and deed both in my personal and official life, I will be exemplary in obeying the law and the regulations of my department.
Whatever I see or hear of a confidential nature or that is confided to me in my official capacity will be kept ever secret unless revelation is necessary in the performance of my duty.
I will never act officiously or permit personal feelings, prejudices, political beliefs, aspirations, animosities, or friendships to influence my decisions.
With no compromise for crime and the relentless prosecution of criminals, I will enforce the law courteously and appropriately without fear or favor, malice or ill will, never employing unnecessary force or violence and never accepting gratuities.
I recognize the badge of my office as a symbol of public faith, and I accept it as a public trust to be held so long as I am true to the ethics of the police service.
I will never engage in acts of corruption or bribery, nor will I condone such acts by other police officers. I will cooperate with all legally authorized agencies and their representatives in the pursuit of justice.
I know that I alone am responsible for my own standard of professional performance and will take every reasonable opportunity to enhance and improve my level of knowledge and competence.
I will constantly strive to achieve these objectives and ideals, dedicating myself before God to my chosen profession . . .law enforcement.
I have taken many oaths starting with my enlistment in the Navy, my different positions in law enforcement, my service on our county board of elections, and my appointment to the state locksmith licensing board. My most recent oath was in 2018.
Honored, I served as Foreman of our Superior Court Grand Jury for the year 2018. It was my responsibility to preside over our deliberations. Charged not were we determining guilt or innocence of an accused.
We listened to the evidence of whether a crime had occurred; whether the defendant had been involved. The Superior Court would then hear the case at trial.
We were not to challenge a law, whether we liked it or not, instead, was there a violation? On occasion, some Grand Jurors disagreed with a law (especially involving drugs) and wanted to debate it.
Reminded they were that it was not our responsibility to agree with a rule but respect it and go there. Our personal opinions were never a consideration in the performance of our duties.
All Grand Jurors and those testifying took oaths, with their right hand on the Bible with their left arm raised, before attesting. Oaths are sacred and binding, without exception.
I only bring this up as I look at our Constitution of the United States. No person, or elected politician, has any right but to respect, live by their oaths of office, and support our Constitution.
As an example, the Congressional Oath of Office is as follows:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
Now, what exactly is an oath? As defined by Merriam-Webster, it is a solemn; usually, formal calling upon God or a god to witness the truth of what one says or to witness that one sincerely intends to do what one says. What do the Holy Scriptures say about vows (oaths)?
Ecclesiastes 5:4-5 “When thou vowest unto God, defer not to pay it: for he hath no pleasure in fools: pay which thou has vowed. Better is it that thou shoudest not vow than thou shouldest vow and not pay”.
Deuteronomy 23: 21 “When thou shalt vow unto the Lord thy God, thou shalt not slack to pay it; for the Lord, thy God will surely require it of thee; and it would be sin in thee.”
James 5: 12 “But above all things, my brethren, swear not, neither by heaven, neither by earth, neither by any other oath: but let your yea be yea; and your nay, nay; lest you fall into condemnation.”
Police Officers take oaths of office. They do not do this for the money. 99% of all Police Officers are dedicated to their oaths of office, and code of ethics, in keeping their communities safe, while facing political non support, elimination, defunding, reforms that put their lives, those of their families, and communities in jeopardy.
They are targets of murder and under the microscope of district/commonwealth attorneys looking for opportunities to prosecute them.
Sadly, many others take oaths that mean nothing to them, nothing more than getting their ticket punched for a position.
In addition to our oaths of office as police officers, required we were to live our lives in full compliance with the law enforcement code of ethics. When looking at the demise of America today, I ask myself, what if everyone upheld their oaths of office? We would be the nation visioned by our forefathers, founded on Christian principles.