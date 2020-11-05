October was domestic violence awareness month, a campaign that was first observed in 1981, about 100 years after the first laws against wife-beating were created in this country. The Peanut Factory Inc. artist residency program and arts center on Badham Road in Edenton is working with Albemarle Hopeline in Elizabeth City on two community art projects to increase exposure to this issue which occurs in all regions of the world, from wealthy to poor communities.
The first is a mural on Third Street called “The Other Pandemic / La Otra Pandemia” that features a large world map recognizable at a distance. Similar to world maps seen frequently in 2020, it has circles over many countries containing a number. However, these are deaths caused by domestic violence. The highest region is Asia, with 20,000 as the combined total. The Americas come in third place with 8,000, after Africa with 19,000. A separate chart in the mural shows recent statistics for the state of North Carolina. The number rises and falls, but in recent years has always exceeded 50 annually, placing it in the top 10 states of the US with the highest rates of domestic violence. The design is executed in the colors of the Albemarle Hopeline: teal and purple.
Secondly, the two nonprofits are collaborating on a collective art display which involves all ages. Fifty panels in various sizes will be connected with hooks to create an indoor or outdoor wall hanging. Each panel features a silhouette: a head, a torso, or full figure, as a symbol for a victim of domestic violence. These namesless shapes will create an homage to the tragic deaths that could have been prevented, a collage of souls. Presently, students in Chowan and Gates counties are working on them, as well as local artists and teachers. Anyone interested in participating can contact The Peanut Factory at julia@thepeanutfactory.org. A starting point is the image one sees upon joining a social media website before an actual photo is uploaded, but exactly how the silhouette is completed — what size and what media, front or profile — can be decided by each participant.
According to information from the United Nations, 58% of all female homicides were caused by intimate partners or relatives in 2017; thus, around the world, the home is the most dangerous place for women. Due to restrictions on social activity during COVID, Albemarle Hopeline is particularly concerned about a possible increase in abuse at this time, as family members are spending more time in confined spaces.
Albemarle Hopeline provides comprehensive direct and preventive services to victims of family violence, sexual assault and teen dating violence in the counties of Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Perquimans and Gates. Their main office number is 252-338-5338 and they maintain a 24-hour crisis hotline at 252-338-3011. Their “door is always open.”