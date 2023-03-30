Winterville’s Will Guidry captured first place in the Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce Junior Open held at the Holly Ridge Golf Links in Archdale on March 4- 5.
Guidry shot 74-70 over the 36-hole event for a 144, tying him with Waxhaw’s Ryan Curran. Guidry then took the title on the second playoff hole.
Two other players, both from Greenville, tied for 56th place, with Wesley Blair and Coleton DuRant, both finishing with 160.
. . .
Two players took part in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Sandhills Flyers Shootout at Pinewood Country Club’s Holly course in Pinehurst. Cooper Fleming shot a 92 to finish in 24th place while Jeremy Cleaton finished 26th at 96.
. . .
Holden Rucker played in a qualifier for the HV3 Invitational at Scotch Meadows in Laurinburg and finished in a tie for ninth place, shooting 75. That advanced him into the tournament. (See below.)
. . .
Rucker and Lake Williams both played in the Harold Varner III Invitational in Gaston. Rucker tied for 44th, scoring 151 for the two-round event. Williams finished tied for 79th with a 155. A field of 156 competed for the title.
. . .
Washington’s Chris Howington teamed with Cary’s Kirby Kim to finish in fourth place in a one-day senior four-ball tournament. The duo shot 84. The event was held at Carolina Chase Country Club in Sanford. They played in the 55+ age group.
A second four-ball was held the next day at the club, where Howington and Kim finished fifth in the handicap flight with a net 74.
. . .
The TYGA Sandhills Flyers Shootout at Pinewild’s Holly course in Pinehurst saw two locals playing. Cleaton finished 24th with a 92 while Fleming was 26th with a 95. Both played in the boys 14-15 flight.
. . .
Angela Stewart and Garner’s Pat Brogden teamed up to take first place in the first flight of a ladies four-ball tournament at River Landing at Wallace. They carded an even par 72 for the round.
The next day, they played in another four-ball at the course and finished first once again in the first flight. This time, they broke par, coming in with a 67.
. . .
DuRant captured first place in the boys 16-18 flight at the TYGA River Landing Junior Open, shooting a 74. He finished tied for third in the overall scoring.
Guidry tied for second place at 75 and tied for fourth overall. Luke Mosley shot 79 to finish tied for sixth in the flight, tied for 10th overall. Jackson West rounded out the flight with a 79, tied for ninth and tied for 16th overall.
In the 13-15 flight, Blair tied for 29th at 92 and was 68th overall. J.B. Cleaton was 34th at 105, 73rd overall.
In the girls’ flight, Peyton Nichols and Taylor Black, both of Winterville, tied for eighth place after each finished at 87.
Greenville
Greenville Golf and Country Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary and held a tournament last week as part of the festivities.
The team of Chris Lang, John Seyler, Chris Holcomb and Josh Kennedy won the first flight with a score of 59. Low net honors went to Talbot Greene, Paul Anderson, Daniel Griffis and Brad Ingalls at 56. First overall, with a 120, was taken by Justin Hardee, Clifton Edwards, Mike Lilley and Matt Brown.
Second flight went to the team of Kurt Stone, T.J. Sawyer, Mike Lilley and Matt Brown, finishing with a 63. Low net, 56, was made by Justin Miller, Tommy Price, Patrick Watson and J.W. Blair. The overall went to Matthew Chappel, Clay Stanley, Grant Brodeur and Hunter Holmes with a 125.
The third flight low gross was taken by Ed Patel, Hemant Patel, Nick Carnevale and Trevor Dunn with a 64. Low gross, with a 55, went to Ashley Rolfe, Bobby Pennington, John Custardo and Kenny Watkins. The team of Bob Sattler, Dave Hoehn, Maurice Harrell and Jimmy Bryant had the overall with a 129.
The team of Will Pittman, Camila Pittman, Andy Steed and Monte Pollard won the low gross in the fourth flight with a 66. Low net, 57, went to Chris Eatman, Joey Fueller, David Forehand and John Bouldin. The overall was won by Sebastian Kressley, Keith Kressley, Van Fleming and Dave Michael at 132.
Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Stephen McDonald, hole 3; Ashley Rolfe, 8; Justin Hardee, 10; and Dave Hoehn, 15. Brett Boes had the longest drive on the 13th hole.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.