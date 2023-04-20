RALEIGH — The U.S. Department of Defense is raising concerns about what it described as the Biden administration’s “highly problematic” plans for wind projects off the Atlantic coast, citing potential conflicts with the Dare County bombing range used to train fighter jet crews and other operations.

Maps shared with industry stakeholders that were first reported by Bloomberg News show large portions of areas the Interior Department earmarked for off-shore wind leases last year shaded in red, illustrating areas deemed “highly problematic” for the Navy and Air Force.