Thanks to the collaboration of three community organizations and Perdue Farms, families of children enrolled in the Bertie Youth Inc. Backpack Program will have extra chicken to take home.
Perdue Farms has donated nearly 10,000 pounds of nutritious “no-antibiotics-ever” chicken to Youth Bertie Inc. in Bertie County to help families struggling amid the pandemic. The donation is part of Perdue Farms “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” initiative.
Perdue employees at the company’s Lewiston plant will help distribute the chicken to children and their families through a voucher system coordinated by the Good Shepherd Food Pantry in Windsor on Saturday. Each voucher entitles a family to 5 to 10 pounds of chicken.
“Food Bank of the Albemarle is always grateful for the generosity of our donors, and this protein from Perdue will provide much-needed nutritious food for these families,” said Liz Reasoner, the Food Bank’s executive director. “We are proud to partner with Youth Bertie and Good Shepherd Food Pantry to help get these resources into the homes of people in need.”
Vouchers are redeemable during the Good Shepard Food Pantry’s regular distribution on the second and third Saturdays in March, April and May between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vouchers will also be accepted on the fourth Saturday of those months from 11 a.m. to noon. Good Shepherd Food Pantry is located at 1008 N. King St., Windsor.
According to the Food Bank, one in four children in Bertie may not know where they will get their next meal. Children facing hunger tend to grow up in a family where a parent or parents also face hunger.
“On behalf of Youth Bertie Inc. backpack initiative and the 200-plus+ elementary school children and their families that we are blessed to provide weekend food support to in this our sixth year, we offer a rousing thank you to the Food Bank of the Albemarle, Perdue Farms, and our special partners at Good Shepherd Food Pantry for their help in providing protein vouchers to the families we serve,” said Ron Wesson, co-founder and executive director of Youth Bertie Inc. “Together, we take a bold step forward in the fight against food insecurity.”
Parker again featured in national publication
Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker’s story of seeking a career in politics after retiring as an educator is featured in another national publication.
New York Magazine featured Parker’s story in its “Second Acts” series on persons making big changes later in life in its March 2nd edition. In the article, titled, “The Math Teacher Who Ran for Mayor at 68,” Parker discusses her career as a high school educator, the obstacles she’s overcome in life, and the reasons why she ran for public office, first as a Pasquotank County commissioner and then as Elizabeth City mayor.
Parker’s life story was previously featured in the “50 Over 50” series, a partnership between Forbes magazine and the Know Your Value, a program that highlights women who have shattered gender and age norms and achieved notable success later in life. Parker’s interview for the segment was broadcast on MSNBC.
The New York Magazine article is available online at thecut.com.